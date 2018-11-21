OPTIZMO™ Sponsoring MailCon Las Vegas 2019

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPTIZMO Technologies, the industry leader in email suppression list management, has announced that it will be sponsoring MailCon on January 5, 2019, marking the second time the company has sponsored or exhibited at the event. The company will be the event's first ever Official Compliance Sponsor.



The company is excited for the opportunity to meet face-to-face with email marketers from around the world to learn more about their needs and identify ways to help make them more successful. Many MailCon attendees access OPTIZMO's suppression list management platform on a regular basis, to download suppression files, cleanse mailing lists, and obtain approved campaign creative and opt-out links.

"In a short time, MailCon has developed into a great event for the email marketing industry, and we're looking forward to participating in the show again in 2019," said Khris Thayer, CEO of OPTIZMO. "OPTIZMO is excited to be the Official Compliance Sponsor for the event and we're looking forward to meeting with mailers from around the world to discuss how we can help enhance their processes and simplify their workflows, while always supporting their compliance efforts."

Since its inception in 2017, MailCon has drawn an international crowd of email marketers from around the world. Attendees come to network with other successful mailers and attend sessions on key industry topics around brand safety and compliance, deliverability, automation tools, and performance analytics, among others. Presenters are experienced email marketing pros, with extensive backgrounds in the industry.

OPTIZMO will exhibit at booth #123 during the event which takes place on Saturday, January 5, 2019 at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas. Several OPTIZMO team members will be in attendance, to meet with clients and partners, attend educational sessions, and network with 500+ MailCon attendees.

Following MailCon, the OPTIZMO team will be staying in Las Vegas to attend Affiliate Summit West from January 6-8, 2019.

About OPTIZMO

OPTIZMO Technologies is the recognized thought-leader in the email and online marketing space for email suppression list management, email campaign management, data management, and risk mitigation services relative to email compliance. With an expert staff in pursuit of unrivaled efficiency, innovative technology and an insatiable desire to problem-solve, clients find a customer-centric business model that not only enhances the way OPTIZMO clients do business, but drives the company forward. The company is headquartered in Austin, TX, and has offices and team members in Charleston, Denver, and Brisbane, Australia.

Media Contact:

Tom Wozniak

tom@optizmo.com