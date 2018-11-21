MERGER ALERT – ATHN and ORM: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHN)

Merger Announcement: November 12, 2018

Transaction Details: athenahealth will be purchased by an affiliate of Veritas Capital and Evergreen Coast Capital. Under the terms of the transaction, athenahealth shareholders will receive $135 per share; the transaction has a total approximate value of $5.7 billion in cash.

Owens Realty Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:ORM)

Merger Announcement: November 7, 2018

Transaction Details: Owens Realty will be purchased by Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC). Under the terms of the transaction, Owens Realty shareholders will receive 1.441 Ready Capital shares for each share of Owens Realty stock they own, based on a fixed exchange ratio subject to adjustments if the Company's book value per share declines by more than three percent. Based on the closing price of Ready Capital stock on November 7, 2018, this represents a value of approximately $21.53 per share.

