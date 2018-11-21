Mountain America Credit Union and the Utah Jazz "Pass It Along" to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah

SANDY, Utah, Nov. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union and the Utah Jazz are pleased to announce that Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah is this season's first recipient of "Pass It Along," a program featuring fan-nominated opportunities that reward five local charitable organizations with $5,000 each. The "Pass It Along" program has donated $130,000 to local charitable organizations since its inception in 2013.



Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah provides Utah children facing adversity with strong, enduring and professionally supported one-to-one relationships that change their lives for the better. Each time Big Brothers Big Sisters pairs a child with a role model, they create a one-to-one relationship built on trust and friendship that can blossom into a future of unlimited potential.

"We are so appreciative to Mountain America Credit Union and the Utah Jazz for this recognition," said Nancy Basinger, President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah. "Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah is celebrating 40 years of defending the potential of Utah youth and we couldn't have done it without support from the community."

Earlier this month, Mountain America Credit Union President and CEO Sterling Nielsen visited Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah to learn more about the organization and its community impact. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah also received tickets to tomorrow night's Utah Jazz game against the Sacramento Kings, where representatives from Mountain America Credit Union, the Utah Jazz and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah will be on hand for a pregame check presentation. The presentation will be live streamed from center court prior to tonight's game at approximately 5 p.m. (MT) on the Utah Jazz Facebook page .

Fans are encouraged to nominate local charitable groups that they feel go above and beyond in giving back to the community via www.utahjazz.com/passitalong . One winner will be announced each month, from November through March 2019, for a total of $25,000 donated to five deserving organizations.

