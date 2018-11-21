ONCAP Completes Sale of Tecta America

All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onex Corporation ("Onex") (TSX:ONEX) today announced that ONCAP has completed the sale of Tecta America Corporation, a national leader in commercial roofing services in the U.S. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About ONCAP

ONCAP is the mid-market private equity platform of Onex. In partnership with operating company management teams, ONCAP invests in and builds value in North American headquartered medium-sized businesses that are leaders and possess meaningful growth potential. For more information on ONCAP, visit its website at www.oncap.com.

About ONEX

Onex is one of the oldest and most successful private equity firms. Through its Onex Partners and ONCAP private equity funds, Onex acquires and builds high-quality businesses in partnership with talented management teams. At Onex Credit, Onex manages and invests in leveraged loans, collateralized loan obligations and other credit securities. Onex has more than $33 billion of assets under management, including $6.9 billion of Onex proprietary capital, in private equity and credit securities. With offices in Toronto, New York, New Jersey and London, Onex and the team are collectively the largest investors across Onex' platforms.

Onex' businesses have assets of $52 billion, generate annual revenues of $32 billion and employ approximately 218,000 people worldwide. Onex shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the stock symbol ONEX. For more information on Onex, visit its website at www.onex.com. Onex' security filings can also be accessed at www.sedar.com.

