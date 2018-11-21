Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Align Technology to Speak at Upcoming Financial Conferences

Globe Newswire  
November 21, 2018 8:30am   Comments
Share:

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) today announced that the company is scheduled to speak at upcoming financial conferences. The presentations, as noted below, will be webcast live via the Investor Relations section of Align Technology's website at http://investor.aligntech.com. An archived replay will remain on the website for approximately three months.

Conference:   30th Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference
Date:   Wednesday, November 28, 2018
Format:   Fireside Chat & One-on-One Forum, No Company Presentation
Speakers:   John Morici, CFO
    Madelyn Homick, Senior Corporate Communications Manager
     
Conference:   Nasdaq 39th Investor Conference
Date:   Tuesday, December 4, 2018
Presentation:   8:15 A.M. – 8:45 A.M. GMT
Speakers:   John Morici, CFO
    Shirley Stacy, VP Finance, Corporate & Investor Communications

About Align Technology, Inc.
Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign® system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, and iTero® intraoral scanners and services. Align's products help dental professionals achieve the clinical results they expect and deliver effective, cutting-edge dental options to their patients. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com.

Investor Relations Contact   Press Contact
Madelyn Homick   Shannon Mangum Henderson
Align Technology, Inc.   Ethos Communication, Inc.
(408) 470-1180   (678) 261-7803
mhomick@aligntech.com   align@ethoscommunication.com

 

Align_Digital_Primary.jpg

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga