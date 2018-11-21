The Cannabis Science Inaugural Black-Tie Dinner Awards Gala Final Planning Underway; Recognizing Major Industry Accomplishments, Killing Cancer, and Awarding Unprecedented Shareholder Loyalty

IRVINE, CA, Nov. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Cannabis Science, Inc. (OTC:CBIS), a U.S. company specializing in the development of cannabinoid-based medicines, is pleased to announce that the inaugural CBIS Black-tie Gala has morphed into the Cannabis Science Awards Black-Tie Gala Ceremony that it should be. Still slated for Los Angeles, California, a possible pre-event mixer at one of the venues later this year, and realistically, the main Black-Tie Dinner Awards Gala will be slated for early next year. The Company is excited to commit to announcing the final list of events, venues, dates and times before the end of this year.



The Company has potential arrangements and offers now from a number of different types of venues, caterers, performers, and event public relations professionals including celebrities to help promote the event. The target goal is to raise the awareness and understanding of Cannabis Science and the appropriate clinical research to effect the change we want to see in clinical drug development programs for cannabinoids targeting critical ailments and palliative care.

The Cannabis Science Inaugural Black-Tie Dinner Awards





Through its Black-Tie Awards Gala, Cannabis Science intends to celebrate the Company's accomplishments in the medical-cannabis industry, along with those who have been instrumental in the Company's achievements, namely its many partners, individuals and companies, its shareholders and key industry individuals are slated receive the Awards. The program for the Cannabis Science Black-tie Awards Gala will include cannabis treatment success stories from patients and physicians, live entertainment, fundraising auctions, and updates from the Company about new drug developments and future expansion plans. The Black-Tie Awards Gala will also showcase Cannabis Science's new Pharmacies, and Mr. Raymond C. Dabney intends to award his loyalty shareholder gifts to shareholders at this event.

The Company is looking forward to creating a full day of events including conferences, workshops, mixers, and all cumulating to the Black-Tie Awards Dinner. This long-awaited event will be jointly hosted by Cannabis Science and some of its partners and will raise awareness and funds for increased proper clinical medical cannabis research to develop medicines to treat critical ailments such as various cancers, chronic pain, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), neurological disorders, and many more.

"2018 has been an exciting year of major accomplishments for Cannabis Science and we have put in place a number of initiatives that we expect to contribute to our long-term growth and profitability," stated Mr. Raymond C. Dabney, Cannabis Science Inc., President & CEO, Co-Founder. "We also experienced a number of challenges and the biggest of course, was having to overcome the loss of our Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Allen Herman, who died after a brief illness earlier this year. With Allen's legacy in mind, we are moving ahead very strong, and I believe we have the right team in place to propel our Company forward for decades to come. The Black-tie Gala Awards Celebration will provide an opportunity to reflect on our accomplishments and thank those who have contributed in so many different and important ways."

Reflecting back through previous CBIS Black-Tie Gala news releases;

"The Cannabis Science Gala will be open to the Company's shareholders and stakeholders, and will include strategic partners, researchers, celebrities, and other interested parties. ‘The Cannabis Science Gala is -- most importantly -- an event to accumulate support for the eradication of critical ailments and improved palliative care in mainstream and distressed demographics. To show our gratitude to our shareholders, I will present the loyalty stock gifts at the Gala. The gala will also provide the Company with the opportunity to gather with leaders in the field of cannabinoid research to share information and ideas on critical ailments being addressed by our research,' stated Mr. Raymond C. Dabney, Cannabis Science's President, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-founder." – 11 August 2017

"The 2017 Gala Event is for everyone! Our work is always targeted to those suffering from the many illnesses that may effectively be treated using cannabinoids. We are moving rapidly to serve these patients as quickly as possible. This Gala Event will give us a platform to reach a great number of people in need. We have chosen Beverly Hills, CA as the host city for the 2017 Gala and we will shortly announce the dates. I am excited to finally make the loyalty shareholder gift announcements at the 2017 Gala and release some new and exciting venture partnership opportunities," stated Cannabis Science Inc., President & CEO, Co-Founder, Mr. Raymond C. Dabney. – 7 May 2017

"We have had this idea of creating a spectacular Gala event for over a year now," said Director, President, CEO & Co-Founder Raymond C. Dabney. "This is certainly a Fundraiser for cannabinoid research targeting critical ailments, patient and doctor testimonials and awards, sponsorship packages, great food and entertainment, celebrity interests and accomplishments in the industry, and new partnership announcements are all on the agenda. We are very excited to see our hard work coming to fruition. Our shareholders will be able to tangibly see the work we have been doing, help us raise funds and awareness for cannabis treatment research, and of course receive their loyalty stock gifts. This is something we feel has long been overdue, and we are going all out to make this an incredible event. I am pleased that we are making progress to get this promised Loyalty gift to our shareholders; we here at Cannabis Science understand this has been a long process and would like to extend a thank you to shareholders for the patience they have shown as we hope to soon reward them all," stated, CEO and Co-Founder Mr. Raymond C. Dabney. – 25 April 2017

"Cannabis Science will host a black tie, red carpet Gala event in Los Angeles, entitled ‘Cannabis Kills Cancer.' Celebrities, patients, scientists, physicians, and shareholders are expected to attend. The event is intended to raise funds for cannabis-focused cannabis research. Mr. Dabney will reveal his loyalty gift share program at the Gala event while highlighting historical breakthroughs the Company has achieved during its first 7 years of operations in the cannabis industry. This Gala Event will set the stage for the Company to raise ‘Millions of Dollars to Continue the Fight' by expanding its treatment base targeting critical ailments. The funds raised will go to expand current clinical studies the Company has under way targeting cancer, HIV/AIDS, sleep disorders, pain management, PTSD, autism, and many more critical ailments." – 20 July 2016

Cannabis Science's major initiatives and accomplishments in 2018 include:

Expansion of the Cannabis Science Global Consortium and Drug Development Progress – In 2018, Cannabis Science continues to expand its Global Consortium through new and expanded relationships with leading research institutions in the United States and globally. The Company is linking alternative drug research, education, and job creation with universities, foundations, corporations, and key individuals all looking to create a robust environment to share research, ideas, and other relevant information as a powerful influential team. The Cannabis Science Global Consortium is implementing cutting-edge research programs to develop new medicines and delivery mechanisms from bench-to-bedside in demographics with great medical needs, or with little or no basic resources, and other key embattled demographic areas.

Cannabis Science's primary objective is to research and develop U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved, cannabinoid-based medicine to fight a number of targeted critical ailments, including various Cancers, Neurological Conditions, PTSD, Sleep Deprivation, Chronic Pain, HIV/AIDS, Autism, Parkinson's Disease, Epilepsy, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), and others. CBIS and its collaborators are well underway on a number of research projects targeting Lung Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Chronic Pelvic Pain, and Oro-bucco-lingual Dyskinesias.

Cannabis Science's current research forms part of a pipeline from research to scientific publication that the Company is developing with its research partners, and demonstrates the Company's strong commitment to science in its pharmaceutical development program. Cannabis Science's funded research focuses on the clinical applications of cannabinoids in cancer treatment and pain management, and will expand in the following significant directions: (a) investigate the effectiveness of cannabinoid treatment in an increasing array of cancers, especially difficult to treat cancers and those with high fatality rates, (b) develop novel targeted delivery methods in the use of cannabinoids, and (c) explore the mechanisms of action of cannabinoids in the management of disease with advances in bioinformatics, computer science, and pharmacology.

As a result of the Company's research activities, Cannabis Science and its collaborators have published two peer-reviewed research papers in the cancer research journal, Frontiers in Oncology:

Nanoparticle Drones to Target Lung Cancer with Radiosensitizers and Cannabinoids:

https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fonc.2017.00208/full

Enhancing the Therapeutic Efficacy of Cancer Treatment with Cannabinoids:

https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fonc.2018.00114/full

Cannabis Science's Economic Development Initiative Update – Cannabis Science's Economic Development Initiative is well underway, and the Company previously announced its first major project with Free Spirit Organics Native American Corporation (FSO NAC) and the Company's University partners for a comprehensive educational, economic, and property development program. With the Universities at the helm, FSO NAC, Cannabis Science, and its University land partners are poised to become among the country's leading cannabinoid producers. The Company's educational partners provide educational packages for the community in Law, Business, Healthcare, and 37 other trade industries, as well as entrepreneurial job creation programs.

The main function of the University Partnerships is the responsibility and complete oversight of the Company's Economic Development Initiative. As an intricate part of each land package deal, the implementing University Partners expect to provide full scholarships and additionally-subsidized education packages to members of the Native American community and any other challenged individuals with the desire to grow with the initiative. Job creation and most importantly – on the job training.

Because of the initial success of Cannabis Science's Economic Development Initiative with FSO NAC, the Company is currently in discussions with a number of large Native American Tribes, Universities, and private-sector organizations who have expressed an interest in launching Cannabis Science's Economic Development Initiative in several states, including California, Nevada, Michigan, and New York.

Opening of the Cannabis Science Pharmacies in California – Cannabis Science successfully opened the first two Pharmacies in California. The launching of the Pharmacies is an important part of the Company's overall drug-development strategy. These Pharmacies provide Cannabis Science with an important retail sales channel and enable the Company to interact directly with those who will benefit from its medicines – Cannabis Science's patients.

The Pharmacies showcase the Company's brand of high-quality cannabinoid and cannabis-based products and accessories for patients, doctors, and the consuming public. These products range from pills, creams, extracts, sprays, tinctures, edibles, balms, patches, oils, raw products, and merchandise. The Pharmacies also showcase other brands as well, for patient continuity and familiarity.

Acquisition of Cannabia® - On March 14, 2018, Cannabis Science announced a new partnership with Crown Baus Capital Corporation (OTC:CBCA) to distribute Cannabia® in the United States and Canada. Crown Baus Capital acquired a 100% stake in Cannabia®, the world's first alcoholic, cannabis beer.

The acquisition of Cannabia® and Cannabis Science's distribution partnership with Crown Baus Capital are strategically important to the Company's growth strategy, and more acquisitions are planned to drive operational growth and maximize profitability so savings can be passed on to Cannabis Science's valued, self-medicating patients and general public consumers. Cannabia® sales have been growing 15 to 25% per year, and beverage sales are expected to increase substantially as Cannabis Science introduces Cannabia® products into the U.S. and Canadian markets. California alone is the world's sixth-largest economy with a GDP of $2.5 trillion. This represents a very large market opportunity for Cannabis Science, who will distribute Cannabia® non-alcoholic beverage lines through its Pharmacies. Cannabis Science's President, CEO, and Co-founder, Mr. Raymond C. Dabney, is the President, CEO, and Co-founder of Crown Baus Capital.

Launch of iCannabinoid and iCannabinoid Marketplace Websites – Earlier this year, Cannabis Science announced the Beta Launch of its iCannabinoid website, a state-of-the-art, high technology social media and educational platform. The Company expects iCannabinoid to quickly become the premier online platform for all things cannabinoid-related, and will create a community of patients, advocates, doctors, researchers, parents, lawyers, growers, journalists, government and private-sector leaders, community organizers, and other interested parties. To join in the Beta Launch of iCannabinoid, please visit and register at http://icannabinoid.com/. iCannabinoid is designed to serve as an information center, resource hub, and support group for those seeking alternative cannabinoid treatments for various critical ailments such as cancer, arthritis, Parkinson`s Disease, anxiety, Multiple Sclerosis, and more. This new website is designed to be a conduit to provide timely and relevant information for cannabis users to share with each other 24/7 online.

iCannabinoid's My Health Modules are a significant feature in iCannabinoid that allow Members to set up fully integrated personal health modules for tracking health records and set goals. Easy access and editable modules are provided for Members to create medication lists, monitor dosage results, monitor heart rate and blood pressure, check and track sleep patterns, monitor pain influxes, along with the flexibility to create unique health tracking modules for Members' personal needs. Members can track personal health goals and milestones, as well as many other items relating to specific personal health maintenance.

To ensure privacy, iCannabinoid's My Health Section will only be accessible by the individual Member. Members will have the option to share approved modules with other Members, as well as see other Members' approved modules that have also been shared.

iCannabinoid Members will be able to track and share their personal experiences with cannabinoid treatments through action groups, chat, blogs, photos, and videos. These experiences will serve to educate and inspire other Members, as well as allow Members to connect based on their interests and profile information. Discussion groups can be created to connect with people of the same interests, potentially allowing patients to schedule consultations with doctors in the future, as well as sign up for future clinical trials for novel cannabinoid therapies. iCannabinoid will provide opportunities to enlighten medical practitioners on all aspects of cannabinoid therapies and the endocannabinoid system, and allow them to directly interact with and help patients. Furthermore, this platform will empower patients to educate themselves through sharing information about the potential benefits of using cannabinoids as a complementary therapy to lessen side effects such as nausea, insomnia, and anxiety. Advocates of medical cannabinoids can also demonstrate their support for legalization by signing up to advocate for common sense medical cannabis legislation.

In addition to iCannabinoid, the Beta Launch of iCannabinoid Marketplace was recently announced by Crown Baus Capital. iCannabinoid Marketplace is an online live-negotiating platform that enables buyers and sellers to negotiate, in real time, for the procurement of equipment and supplies related to the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, and packaging of medical-cannabis equipment and supplies. The underlying technology for iCannabinoid and iCannabinoid Marketplace is Live Media Marketplace, which is owned by Crown Baus Capital Corporation. For more information and to register to buy or sell products, visit www.marketplace.icannabinoid.com.

The iCannabinoid Marketplace uses real-time, streaming technology to provide users with the ability to instantly find and negotiate with buyers and sellers of medical marijuana equipment and supplies worldwide. The Marketplace will be available 24-hours a day, and will provide real-time, live inventory updating capabilities, as well as an instant private negotiating environment. iCannabinoid Marketplace will provide a secure platform, and all buyers and sellers will be able to negotiate live, via this platform, choosing currencies from around the world. The system will provide private, one-on-one, and one-to-many negotiations while dynamically loading and matching inventory changes and instantly updating new opportunities. iCannabinoid Marketplace will also help registered users reach optimum market prices for equipment and supplies, without compromising the seller's proprietary pricing information or identity, if they so choose.

Cannabis Science's Africa Initiative – Through its Cannabis Science Global Consortium, the Company is currently developing initiatives in Namibia, South Africa, and Nigeria, and is in the early stages of identifying opportunities in a number of other African countries. The scope of Cannabis Science's current research in Africa includes investigating the use of cannabinoids to treat chronic pain disorders, cancers, neurological conditions, PTSD, HIV/AIDS, and other critical/chronic indications, as well as on oro-bucco-lingual dyskinesias, oxidative stress, and psychosis. This initial work program will allow Cannabis Science to do its ground work, identify cultivation/grow locations, and expand the Company's drug development and economic development programs across the African Continent. Products are being formulated and an initial animal study is underway, with clinical trials planned for 2019.

About Cannabis Science, Inc.



Cannabis Science, Inc. takes advantage of its unique understanding of metabolic processes to provide novel treatment approaches to a number of illnesses for which current treatments and understanding remain unsatisfactory. Cannabinoids have an extensive history dating back thousands of years, and currently, there are a growing number of peer-reviewed scientific publications that document the underlying biochemical pathways that cannabinoids modulate. The Company works with leading experts in drug development, medicinal characterization, and clinical research to develop, produce, and commercialize novel therapeutic approaches for the treatment for illnesses caused by infections as well as for age-related illness. Our initial focus is on cancers, HIV/AIDS, and neurological conditions. The Company is proceeding with the research and development of its proprietary drugs as a part of this initial focus: CS-S/BCC-1, CS-TATI-1, and CS-NEURO-1, respectively.

