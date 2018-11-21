Horizon Canada Expands Leadership Team as Agency Growth Accelerates

Agency Appoints Jessica Chambers as SVP, Group Brand Director; Jenny Croswell as SVP, Activation & Trading; and Matthew Bailey as Group Director, Digital Trading and Operations

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Horizon Media made a huge impact as it entered the Canadian market last year with its disruptive approach and mission to reinvent the agency world. Following significant new business wins in its Canadian headquarters, the agency announced today that it has expanded its Toronto-based leadership team with three senior executives. Jessica Chambers, Jenny Croswell and Matthew Bailey join Horizon Canada, effective immediately. The three executives will report to Kevin Kivi, who leads Horizon Canada's operations.

"Horizon Canada has had a strong year with tremendous growth since opening our doors just 12 months ago," said Kevin Kivi, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Horizon Media Canada. "With all of this success comes the need to build a strong leadership framework to prepare the agency as our growth continues. I look forward to partnering with Jessica, Jenny and Matthew as Horizon Media Canada's positive story continues."

In her new role as Senior Vice President, Group Brand Director, Jessica will focus on aligning business and brand objectives to deliver increased value and drive business growth for the agency's clients. As Senior Vice President, Activation and Trading, Jenny will be charged with leading all media activation strategies to monetize client investments, discover emerging technologies, new media research capabilities, first-to-market media partnerships and new revenue-generating media assets for Horizon Canada. In his role as Group Director, Digital Trading and Operations, Matthew will develop digital strategies for agency clients, drive digital innovation, forge industry-leading partnerships with tech companies and media vendors and uncover valuable first-to-market opportunities in emerging and evolving digital channels on behalf of the agency's clients.

The agency leaders will partner with Kevin Kivi on new business opportunities. Additionally, the agency leaders are charged with implementing a plan to build and maintain an agency culture that attracts the industry's top talent; one of the organization's highest priorities.

Jessica Chambers joins Horizon Canada after 7 years at MediaCom Canada where she was a Group Account Director and led the company's Mars Wrigley portfolio of 30 brands in addition to the Shell, Sony PlayStation, PC Financial, Dell, and Whirlpool businesses. A 15-year industry veteran, Jessica has a proven track record in providing exceptional client service and building trusted client relationships. One of her key client partnerships during her career spanned 12-years and two agency appointments at her client's request. Prior to MediaCom, Jessica held positions at OMD and M2 Universal where she worked on the Mars Wrigley, Pepsico, Fallsview Casino & Resort, FedEx, Coty, and Sony Entertainment brands. Her category experience spans consumer packaged goods, entertainment, fuel, financial, and business to business organizations.

Jenny Croswell comes to Horizon Canada from Starcom where she was Investment Director and responsible for overseeing video and audio investment and activation on several high-profile pieces of business including TD Bank, Samsung & Kellogg's. With more than 17 years of local market trading experience, Jenny has demonstrated leadership in advertising activation across categories ranging from packaged goods and banking to retail and QSR. She has allocated hundreds of millions in media investments during her career.

Matthew Bailey brings 17 years of agency experience across several disciplines to his role at Horizon Canada. Most recently, he was at OMD Canada for 9 years where he helped oversee the Apple account as the Associate Director, Digital Media. His previous work on the Rogers and Mercedes Benz accounts bridged TV and radio activation disciplines against brandsell and direct response needs. Prior to that, Matthew served as the Broadcast Supervisor at M2 Universal. Matthew's client experience also includes McDonald's, IKEA, Shell, SickKids, and Subaru, where he helped create award-winning work that was shortlisted at the MIA Awards.

Given Horizon Canada's strong momentum and new business successes, the agency is hiring and expects to announce a series of additional new team members in the coming months. Interested applicants can submit their resumes to torontocareers@horizonmedia.com .

