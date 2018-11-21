INAP to Present at the Credit Suisse 22nd Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

RESTON, VA., Nov. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP), a global provider of high-performance data center services, including colocation, cloud and network, today announced that Jim Keeley, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Credit Suisse 22nd Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference taking place in Scottsdale, AZ on Wednesday, November 28, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time. Mr. Keeley and Richard Ramlall, Chief Communications Officer, will meet with investors that day.



A link to the webcast of the presentation and to INAP's investor presentation will be available on http://ir.inap.com/events.cfm .

About INAP



Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP) is a global provider of performance-driven, full-spectrum data center and cloud solutions. Through its portfolio of high-density colocation, managed cloud hosting and powerful network services, INAP partners with its customers, who range from the Fortune 500 to emerging startups, to create secure and scalable IT infrastructure solutions. INAP operates in 53, primarily Tier 3 design data centers in 21 metropolitan markets and has 102 POPs around the world. INAP has over 1 million gross square feet in its portfolio, with approximately 600,000 square feet of sellable data center space.

