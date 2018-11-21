CureVac to Present at the 19th Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference

TÜBINGEN, Germany and BOSTON, Nov. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CureVac AG, a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company pioneering the field of mRNA-based drugs, today announced that Dan Menichella, Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the 19th Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference in New York on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at 10:50 a.m. ET.



A live audio broadcast of the presentation will be available at http://www.curevac.com . An archived replay of the presentation will be available on the company's website for 30 days following the presentation.

About CureVac AG

CureVac is a leading company in the field of messenger RNA (mRNA) technology with more than 18 years' expertise in handling and optimizing this versatile molecule for medical purposes. The principle of CureVac's proprietary technology is the use of mRNA as a data carrier to instruct the human body to produce its own proteins capable of fighting a wide range of diseases. The company applies its technologies for the development of cancer therapies, prophylactic vaccines and molecular therapies.

To date, CureVac has received approximately $420 million (€400 million) in equity investments including significant investments from SAP founder Dietmar Hopp's Dievini and an investment of $52 million from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. CureVac has also entered into collaborations with multinational corporations and organizations, including Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly & Co, CRISPR Therapeutics, Arcturus Therapeutics, Acuitas, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

For more information, please visit www.curevac.com or follow us on Twitter at @CureVacAG .

Investor Contact