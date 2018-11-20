Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of ConvergeOne, Owens Realty, Apptio, and Athenahealth on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of ConvergeOne Holdings, Inc., Owens Realty Mortgage, Inc., Apptio, Inc., and Athenahealth, Inc. Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.



ConvergeOne Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVON)

Buyer: CVC Fund VII

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on November 6, 2018 and valued at $1.8 billion, ConvergeOne stockholders will receive $12.50 in cash for each share of ConvergeOne common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether ConvergeOne and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

Owens Realty Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:ORM)

Buyer: Ready Capital Corporation

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on November 7, 2018, Owens stockholders will receive 0.2218 shares of Ready for each share of Owens common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Owens and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

Apptio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APTI)

Buyer: Vista Equity Partners

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on November 11, 2018 and valued at $1.94 billion, Apptio stockholders will receive $38.00 in cash for each share of Apptio common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Apptio and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

Athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHN)

Buyer: Veritas Capital and Evergreen Coast Capital

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on November 12, 2018 and valued at $5.7 billion, Athenahealth stockholders will receive $135.00 in cash for each share of Athenahealth common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Athenahealth and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

