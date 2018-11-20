ReWalk Robotics Announces Closing of $12.1 Million Public Offering

Underwriters Exercise In Full Option to Purchase Additional Securities

YOKNEAM ILIT, Israel and MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) ("ReWalk" or the "Company") today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 12,401,390 units and 26,259,332 pre-funded units at a price to the public of $0.30 per common unit and $0.29 per pre-funded unit, which includes purchase of an additional 5,799,108 ordinary shares and common warrants to purchase an additional 5,799,108 ordinary shares purchased pursuant to the exercise in full of the underwriters' option to purchase additional securities. Each unit contains one ordinary share (or, in the case of the pre-funded units, one pre-funded warrant) and one common warrant to purchase an ordinary share.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as lead book-running manager for the offering. ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc., acted as co-manager for the offering.

ReWalk will receive aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $12.1 million from the offering, including the full exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional securities, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and before offering expenses, and excluding the proceeds, if any, from the exercise of the common warrants and pre-funded warrants issued in the offering. Each common warrant has an exercise price of $0.30 per share and is exercisable immediately until five years from the date of issuance. Each pre-funded warrant has an exercise price of $0.01 per share and is exercisable until all other pre-funded warrants have been exercised.

ReWalk intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for (i) sales, marketing and reimbursement expenses related to market development activities and broadening third-party payor coverage, (ii) research and development costs related to developing its lightweight "soft suit" exoskeleton technology for various lower limb disabilities, including stroke and other indications affecting the ability to walk, and (iii) the repayment of certain outstanding indebtedness and other related payments to Kreos Capital V (Expert Fund) Limited ($3.6 million in total, including principal, prepayment costs and "end of loan" payments).

The offering was made under an effective registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), by means of a prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement. Copies of the final prospectus disclosing the final terms of the offering may be obtained from H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (646) 975-6996 or by email at placements@hcwco.com. The final prospectus is also available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities discussed in this press release in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with lower limb disabilities as a result of spinal cord injury or stroke. ReWalk's mission is to fundamentally change the quality of life for individuals with lower limb disability through the creation and development of market leading robotic technologies. Founded in 2001, ReWalk has headquarters in the U.S., Israel and Germany. For more information on the ReWalk systems, please visit www.rewalk.com.

ReWalk® is a registered trademark of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. in Israel and the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements may include projections regarding ReWalk's future performance and, in some cases, may be identified by words like "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "future," "will," "should," "would," "seek" and similar terms or phrases. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations, which are subject to uncertainty, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of ReWalk's control. Important factors that could cause ReWalk's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others: ReWalk's expectations regarding future growth, including its ability to increase sales in its existing geographic markets, and to expand to new markets and achieve its planned expense reductions; the conclusion of ReWalk's management and the previous opinion of ReWalk's auditors in that there are substantial doubts as to ReWalk's ability to continue as a going concern; ReWalk's ability to regain compliance with the continued listing requirements of the Nasdaq Capital Market and the risk that its ordinary shares will be delisted if it cannot do so; ReWalk's ability to maintain and grow its reputation and the market acceptance of its products; ReWalk's ability to achieve reimbursement from third-party payors for its products; ReWalk's expectations as to its clinical research program and clinical results; ReWalk's expectations as to the results of, and the Food and Drug Administration's potential regulatory developments with respect to, ReWalk's mandatory post-market 522 surveillance study; the outcome of ongoing shareholder class action litigation relating to ReWalk's initial public offering; ReWalk's ability to repay its secured indebtedness; ReWalk's ability to improve its products and develop new products; the risk that the remaining Timwell Corporation Limited ("Timwell") issuances will fail to close and the China joint venture will not form, and the resulting effect on ReWalk's liquidity and financial condition; the risk of substantial dilution resulting from additional issuances, if any, to Timwell; the significant voting power and de facto voting control Timwell may acquire upon additional issuances, if any; ReWalk's ability to maintain adequate protection of its intellectual property and to avoid violation of the intellectual property rights of others; ReWalk's ability to gain and maintain regulatory approvals; ReWalk's ability to secure capital from its equity and debt financings in light of limitations under its Form S-3, the price range of its ordinary shares and conditions in the financial markets, and the risk that such financings may dilute ReWalk's shareholders or restrict its business; ReWalk's ability to use effectively the proceeds of offerings of securities; the impact of the market price of ReWalk's ordinary shares on the determination of whether ReWalk is a passive foreign investment company; ReWalk's ability to maintain relationships with existing customers and develop relationships with new customers; ReWalk's compliance with medical device reporting regulations to report adverse events involving its products and the potential impact of such adverse events on ReWalk's ability to market and sell its products; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in ReWalk's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Factors or events that could cause ReWalk's actual results to differ from the statements contained herein may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for ReWalk to predict all of them. Except as required by law, ReWalk undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

