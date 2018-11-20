Helmerich & Payne, Inc. To Participate in the Jefferies 2018 Global Energy Conference

TULSA, Okla., Nov. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) today announced that Dave Wilson, Director of Investor Relations will attend the Jefferies 2018 Global Energy Conference in Houston on Tuesday, November 27 and Wednesday, November 28, 2018.



The investor slides to be used during the conference will be available for download on the Company's website at http://www.hpinc.com by accessing the corresponding link through the Investor Relations/Presentation section of the website.

About Helmerich & Payne, Inc.:

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (H&P) (NYSE:HP) is committed to delivering industry leading drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for our customers and returns for shareholders. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world. H&P also develops and implements advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management technologies. For more information, visit www.hpinc.com .

