Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. to Host Analyst and Investor Day on December 13, 2018

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ), a leading cloud-based technology platform and distributor of affordable individual and family health insurance and supplemental plans, today announced that it will host an Analyst and Investor Day on Thursday, December 13, 2018 in New York City from 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET.



Members of the senior management team will join HIIQ President and CEO, Gavin Southwell, and CFO, Michael Hershberger, for the half day program which will feature key industry insights, as well as the company's vision and strategy; including new products, new partners, a regulatory update, and an insight into open enrollment performance.

The Open Enrollment Period has been upon us for over two weeks, and the Trump administration recently reported that demand is down about 20% on Healthcare.gov , from last year. Meanwhile President and CEO Gavin Southwell observed, "This year, the average age of our members enrolling on our straight to consumer site Agilehealthinsurance.com, decreased to a year younger than our average last year (from 39 to 38), suggesting that young people increasingly understand the need to be insured." Millennials have had a higher uninsured rate than most other demographic groups, so improvement there is an overall positive.

The program portion of the event will be webcast live beginning at 12:00 noon and can be accessed through the Investors page at investor.hiiquote.com. For those not available to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be archived for 90 days and available through the Investors page on www.hiiquote.com. For more information or to RSVP please contact hiiq@petrusir.com.

About Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ)

HIIQ is a market leading cloud-based technology platform and distributor of innovative health insurance products that are affordable and meet the needs of health insurance plan consumers. HIIQ helps develop insurance products through our relationships with best-in-class insurance companies and markets them via its broad distribution network of third party licensed insurance agents across the nation, its call center network and its unique online capability. Additional information about HIIQ can be found at HiiQuote.com . HIIQ's Consumer Division includes AgileHealthInsurance.com , a website for researching, comparing and purchasing short-term health insurance products online and HealthPocket.com , a free website that compares and ranks all health insurance plans, and uses objective data to publish unbiased health insurance market analyses and other consumer advocacy research.

