Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages PSMT Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT). Our investigation concerns whether PriceSmart has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On October 25, 2018, PriceSmart filed a Form 8-K disclosing the discovery of "a balance sheet misclassification . . . involving the company's presentation of short-term investments as cash and cash equivalents." As a result of the misclassification, the company announced that certain financial statements would need to be restated and that it "expects to include in its Form 10-K a conclusion that there was a material weakness in internal controls over financial accounting related to this misclassification."

On this news, the price of PriceSmart shares fell nearly 15%, closing at $69.16 on October 26, 2018.

