Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (NSANY) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages NSANY Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTC:NSANY). Our investigation concerns whether Nissan has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On November 19, 2018, media outlets reported that the company's Chairman Carlos Ghosn had been arrested by Japanese authorities for violations of Japanese financial law. In a press release, Nissan stated that the company "has been conducting an internal investigation over the past several months regarding misconduct involving the company's Representative Director and Chairman Carlos Ghosn and Representative Director Greg Kelly," which revealed "that over many years both Ghosn and Kelly have been reporting compensation amounts in the Tokyo Stock Exchange securities report that were less than the actual amount, in order to reduce the disclosed amount of Carlos Ghosn's compensation." The company further stated that "in regards to Ghosn, numerous other significant acts of misconduct have been uncovered, such as personal use of company assets, and Kelly's deep involvement has also been confirmed."

On this news, the price of Nissan's American Depositary Share ("ADSs") price fell by more than 5%, closing at $16.90 per share on November 19, 2018.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Nissan ADSs and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

