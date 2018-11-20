Tyme Technologies, Inc. to Present at the Evercore ISI, HealthconX Conference on November 27th

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cancer therapeutics to address multiple tumor types, today announced that it will be featured as a presenting company at the Evercore ISI, HealthconX Conference. The conference is being held on November 27 -29, 2018 at the Boston Harbor Hotel in Boston, MA.



Dr. Jonathan Eckard, Chief Scientific Affairs Officer, and Ben Taylor, President and Chief Financial Officer of Tyme, will participate in the fireside discussion, and together with other members of management, will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference.

Event: Evercore ISI, HealthconX Conference

Date: Tuesday, November 27, 2018

Time: 4:35 PM ET

Location: South Atlantic Room (2nd Floor), Boston Harbor Hotel

The presentation will be webcast live. To access the webcast, please visit the Company's website, https://ir.tymeinc.com/events-and-presentations or http://wsw.com/webcast/evercore2/tyme/ . The webcast replay will remain available for 90 days following the live presentation.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc., is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing cancer therapeutics that are intended to be broadly effective across tumor types and have low toxicity profiles. Unlike targeted therapies that attempt to regulate specific mutations within cancer, the Company's therapeutic approach is designed to take advantage of a cancer cell's innate metabolic weaknesses to compromise its defenses, leading to cell death through oxidative stress and exposure to the body's natural immune system. For more information, visit www.tymeinc.com .

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations, which are subject to uncertainty, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Tyme's control. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include the Company's ability to successfully implement its clinical and other plans, competitive and regulatory developments, and the factors described in the section captioned "Risk Factors" of Tyme's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on June 13, 2018, as well as subsequent reports and filings from time to time with the SEC.

The information contained in this press release is as of release date and Tyme assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of future events or developments.

