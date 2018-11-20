CLASS ACTION UPDATE for HAS, CPB and ACHC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Class Period: April 24, 2017 - October 23, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 27, 2018

About the lawsuit: During the class period, Hasbro, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Hasbro's relationship with Toys "R" Us was becoming increasingly important to Hasbro's business, as Toys "R" Us was the primary retail brick-and-mortar toy store in the United States; (2) Toys "R" Us was in far worse financial condition than was being publicly reported and it would have to dramatically scale back its operations or file for bankruptcy and liquidate; and (3) Hasbro was experiencing significant adverse sales issues in the key markets of the United Kingdom and Brazil which were negatively impacting the Company's efforts to grow sales in those markets.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB)

Class Period: August 31, 2017 - May 17, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 27, 2018

About the lawsuit: Campbell Soup Company allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the defendants failed to disclose known trends that were negatively impacting the profitability of the Campbell Fresh division; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants' positive statements about Campbell's and the Campbell Fresh division's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Class Period: February 23, 2017 - October 24, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 3, 2018

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the quality of Acadia's U.K. operations did not give the Company a "competitive strength" that would drive future growth and profitability; and (2) defendants had no reasonable basis to believe--and did not in fact believe--their positive statements about the Company's business and financial prospects during the Class Period, including their guidance issued and reaffirmed throughout the Class Period.

