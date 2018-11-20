Cogeco Inc. Announces the Appointment of Marie-Hélène Labrie as Senior Vice President, Public Affairs and Communications

MONTREAL, Nov. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cogeco Inc. (TSX:CGO) is pleased to announce the appointment of Marie-Hélène Labrie to the position of Senior Vice President, Public Affairs and Communications of Cogeco Inc.



Ms. Labrie has more than 20 years of broad experience in government relations, public communications and marketing. Prior to joining Cogeco, she was at Enerkem starting in 2008, most recently as Senior Vice President, Government Affairs and Communications, where she built the company's corporate image and reputation, positioning the organization as a global leader in the field of biofuels and cleantech. Previously, Ms. Labrie worked with a range of companies as a communications consultant from 2006 to 2008, and from 1997 to 2006 she held several roles at CAE including Director, Strategic Planning and Marketing. She began her career with the Government of Canada from 1993 to 1997, working in different departments. Ms. Labrie holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Université Laval in Québec City, where she also completed a Masters in International Business.

"Marie-Hélène's extensive knowledge of government relations, marketing and communications as well as her diverse background in both traditional and new media make her an ideal candidate to take the helm of Cogeco's Public Affairs and Communications team," stated Philippe Jetté, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cogeco Inc. "I am excited to have her join Cogeco's corporate senior executive team, where she will reinforce the communication of the long-term strategic vision of Cogeco as an innovative and customer-oriented communications and media organization in the digital age, by developing and implementing a comprehensive communication strategy."

ABOUT COGECO INC.

Cogeco Inc. is a diversified holding corporation which operates in the communications and media sectors. Its Cogeco Communications Inc. subsidiary provides residential and business customers with Internet, video and telephony services through its two-way broadband fibre networks, operating in Québec and Ontario, Canada under the Cogeco Connexion name, and in the United States under the Atlantic Broadband name in 11 states along the East Coast, from Maine to Florida. Through Cogeco Peer 1, Cogeco Communications Inc. provides its business customers with a suite of information technology services (colocation, network connectivity, hosting, cloud and managed services), by way of its 16 data centres, extensive FastFiber Network® and more than 50 points of presence in North America and Europe. Its Cogeco Media subsidiary owns and operates 13 radio stations across most of Québec with complementary radio formats serving a wide range of audiences as well as Cogeco News, its news agency. Cogeco Inc.'s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:CGO). The subordinate voting shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. are also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:CCA).





INFORMATION:

Nancy Bouffard

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

Cogeco Inc.

(514) 764-4613

nancy.bouffard@cogeco.com

