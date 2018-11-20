Empire Communities Teaches You How to be an Adult with Empire Phoenix

Vaughan, ON, Nov. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empire Communities, one of Canada's largest homebuilders, is providing young professionals with a brand-new era of condo living – and a building that they can actually afford. The building, Empire Phoenix, will be located in South Etobicoke's Mystic Pointe neighbourhood and will be part of a community that promotes experience and belonging.

With the modern resident in mind, Empire Phoenix's interiors have been curated by figure3 to feature thoughtful suite designs and functional floor plans.



With unobstructed views of Grand Avenue Park and Lake Ontario to the south, Empire Phoenix residents will enjoy panoramic views of Etobicoke's natural surroundings and take advantage of the upcoming public investments to Grand Avenue Park's infrastructure.









In order to give potential residents a small taste of what life would look like at Phoenix, Empire put on a four-event, Adulting series designed to help millennials tackle the common issues they face every day. Held at the Phoenix Presentation Centre in South Etobicoke, these events were hosted by experts in food, wellness, finance and entertaining to give potential new homeowners useful tips and tricks to help them thrive at Adulting and beyond.

"Purchasing your first home is definitely a big step for any new homebuyer as they enter the market. Though it is one of life's major milestones, there's a lot more to adulting than just paying a mortgage. To help millennials and soon-to-be homebuyers on the path to becoming adults, we wanted to show them how to ‘adult' in style," says Sue MacKay, VP of Marketing at Empire communities.

These events embodied what the new norm of condo living is all about. Young adults were given the opportunity to listen to and interact with the experts so that they could take what they learned and apply it to their everyday lives as young professionals and new homeowners.

The first instalment of Empire Adulting, Cooking for the ‘Gram , kicked off the series at the Empire Phoenix Presentation Centre featuring foodie experts Philip and Mystique, also known as Chef Sous Chef . Not only did the duo provide guests with their secrets for grocery shopping success, they also walked them through how to make a beautifully plated go-to hosting dish – homemade hummus.

Second in the series was a Wellness Pop-Up Market at the Empire Phoenix Presentation Centre – which was all about nurturing the mind, body and soul. There were small pop-up stations both inside and outside the Presentation Centre, ranging from delicious energy balls and cold pressed-juices, to handmade home décor and jewelry, to custom latte art, to environmentally friendly soaps, a fashion truck, a yoga station and so much more.

In the third event of the Empire Adulting series, Empire helped guests Get Financially Fit with mindful money teacher, Chantel Chapman and Fintech company @Mogomoney . At the Empire Phoenix Presentation Centre, aspiring adults were taught how to rule their finances with the basics on mortgages, planning your financial future and making tough budget choices to reach milestones and goals, like owning your own home and paying off debt.

To wrap up the Empire Adulting event series, Growing Up With Gouda was a lesson in hosting the perfect party complete with complimentary wine and cheese. Guests were able to learn how to wow their guests with hosting experts from the Cheese Boutique. They also all took home a copy of their new cookbook, For the Love of Cheese.

Phase 2 of Empire's Phoenix community is coming soon. Register today for more information.



EMPIRE COMMUNITIES

Empire Communities ( empirecommunities.com ) is a residential builder/developer involved in all sectors of the new home building industry, including both low‐rise and high‐rise built forms. Celebrating 25 years of building inspiring new places to live, Empire has an established tradition of creating prestigious award-winning new homes, communities and amenities and has earned a reputation for outstanding attention to detail and customer service. Since its inception in 1993, Empire has built over 12,000 new homes and condos. Today, Empire is one of the largest homebuilders in Canada with current communities in Toronto, Southwestern Ontario and the Southern U.S. States.



EMPIRE PHOENIX

Nestled in South Etobicoke, Empire Phoenix ( empirephoenix.com ) will be a community for those who know that in a fast-paced, hectic city, your home should be a place where everything slows down. A truly connected address, Empire Phoenix offers easy access to both Toronto's downtown core and the GTA's suburban neighbourhoods, while being surrounded by tree-lined streets, parks and waterfront recreation. Starting from the mid $400s, this 29 and 11 storey condo will be anchored by 40 ground level two-storey suites and introduce a new era of condo living in South Etobicoke.

