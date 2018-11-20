Orchestra BioMed™ to Present at the Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference

NEW HOPE, Pa., Nov. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchestra BioMed, Inc. , ("Orchestra BioMed" or the "Company"), a biomedical innovation company developing advanced therapeutic solutions to address major unmet medical needs, today announced that David Hochman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 29, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. EST in New York, NY.



A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the News and Events page on the Company's website at www.orchestrabiomed.com . The webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the presentation ends and will be accessible for 90 days.

About Orchestra BioMed™

Orchestra BioMed, Inc. is a biomedical company focused on developing innovative, high impact, high value, evidence-based therapeutic solutions for procedures that address major medical conditions. To maximize the clinical impact and commercial success of its products, the Company's business strategy is focused on leveraging partnerships with established global leaders in product commercialization, with the potential to generate long-term, high margin cash flow from royalties, revenue sharing, as well as licensing and development payments. Orchestra BioMed‘s lead product candidates, BackBeat® Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) and Virtue® Sirolimus-Eluting Balloon (SEB), target significant areas of unmet need in cardiovascular disease. BackBeat CNT is a patented implantable cardiac stimulation-based treatment for hypertension that has been shown to substantially and chronically reduce systolic blood pressure to levels associated with significantly reduced risk of heart attack and stroke. Virtue SEB is a novel, first-in-class drug/device combination product that delivers delayed-release bioabsorbable particle encapsulated Sirolimus to the artery during balloon angioplasty for treatment of atherosclerosis without the need for a permanent implant. Orchestra BioMed also has significant strategic ownership in other therapeutic device companies that were originally founded, financed and developed with the assistance from the principals of Orchestra BioMed. These include one wholly-owned subsidiary ( FreeHold Surgical ® ) and large minority interests in two other therapeutic device companies ( Motus GI ® , Vivasure Medical ).



