Glatfelter to Present at the HSBC Leveraged Credit Conference in London, England on November 29th

YORK, Pa., Nov. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) today announced that John Jacunski, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the HSBC Leveraged Credit Conference in London, England on November 29th. The presentation will begin at 9:00 a.m. local time and will be held at The May Fair Hotel.

A copy of the slide presentation will be available shortly before the start of the presentation through Glatfelter's Investor Relations page located at www.glatfelter.com/about_us/investor_relations /default.aspx .

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) is a leading global supplier of engineered materials. The Company's high-quality, innovative and customizable solutions are found in tea and single-serve coffee filtration, personal hygiene and packaging products as well as home improvement and industrial applications. Headquartered in York, PA, the Company's net sales approximate $950 million annually with customers in over 100 countries and approximately 2,300 employees worldwide. Operations include eleven manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the Philippines. Additional information about Glatfelter may be found at www. glatfelter.com .