M*Modal Launches a Cloud-Based Version of its AI-Powered Radiology Reporting Solution to Deliver Greater Market Value

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Nov. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M*Modal , a leading provider of clinical documentation and Speech Understanding™ solutions, today announced the availability of a cloud-based version of its proven radiology reporting solution at RSNA 2018. M*Modal Fluency for Imaging ® helps radiologists capture the complete diagnostic interpretation with real-time clinical intelligence delivered within the reporting workflow for improved patient outcomes and physician satisfaction. The cloud-based version enables scalability with faster and easier access to deployment and maintenance of the M*Modal solution.



To learn more, please visit the M*Modal booth (#1711) at the 2018 RSNA Annual Meeting in Chicago from November 25 to 29.

Utilizing Microsoft Azure®, M*Modal delivers a cloud-based version of M*Modal Fluency for Imaging to Aligned Imaging Solutions, a radiology company focused on X-rays. M*Modal provides Aligned Imaging Solutions with the Company's cloud-based imaging reporting solution to improve report quality and physician efficiency. With this cloud-hosted version from M*Modal, Aligned Imaging Solutions will also be able to deliver top-notch services and support radiologists at scale.

Following a comprehensive evaluation, Aligned Imaging Solutions chose M*Modal's superior reporting and workflow management solution over competitive products for M*Modal's ability to deliver a hosted solution to meet business goals, real-time artificial intelligence (AI) technology, and responsiveness to client needs.

"Aligned Imaging Solutions is constantly looking to implement the best technical and workflow solutions to enable its affiliated radiologists to deliver an excellent service to the treating physicians and hospitals they serve," said Allan Swenson, VP of Services Strategy at Aligned Imaging Solutions. "We selected M*Modal because we need partners we can rely on so that we can focus on enabling our affiliated radiologists to provide the best coverage of X-ray 24x7x365."

"We are excited to bring our radiology reporting solution to the cloud to deliver more scalability, reliability and affordability to our clients. This is a significant competitive advantage for us," said Scott MacKenzie, CEO of M*Modal. "We continue to drive fast-paced innovation in speech, AI and cloud technologies so radiologists can work smarter not harder. We value our collaboration with Aligned Imaging Solutions and Microsoft."

"We look forward to collaborating with M*Modal as they have chosen to host their next-generation AI-powered imaging solution on our cloud platform," said Chris Sakalosky, Vice President of Microsoft US Health & Life Sciences. "Microsoft provides trusted cloud services for health organizations across our three platforms – Azure, Dynamics 365 and Microsoft 365. Together with M*Modal, we look forward to helping hospitals and imaging companies transform to better serve their businesses and people."

M*Modal Fluency for Imaging is designed to revitalize the radiologist's documentation experience with superior overall performance, stability and usability of the reporting system that supports the faster creation of higher-quality reports. It includes:

Real-time physician feedback with Computer-Assisted Physician Documentation (CAPD ) that embeds contextually-relevant insights directly in the reporting workflow in an effective but non-disruptive manner to improve patient care, quality and compliance.

) that embeds contextually-relevant insights directly in the reporting workflow in an effective but non-disruptive manner to improve patient care, quality and compliance. Productivity enhancements that are well integrated into the radiologist's everyday reporting workflow including Critical Test Results Management (CTRM), Peer Review, M*Modal Scout™ analytics, and third-party solutions for greater compliance and patient safety.

analytics, and third-party solutions for greater compliance and patient safety. A uniquely open architecture that enables interoperability with leading PACS, RIS, EHRs and existing clinical systems requiring no deep integration for ease and speed of deployment.

About M*Modal

M*Modal is a leading healthcare technology provider of advanced clinical documentation solutions, enabling hospitals and physicians to enrich the content of patient electronic health records (EHR) for improved healthcare and comprehensive billing integrity. As one of the largest clinical transcription service providers in the U.S., with a global network of medical editors, M*Modal also provides advanced cloud-based Speech Understanding™ technology and data analytics that enable physicians and clinicians to include the context of their patient narratives into electronic health records in a single step, further enhancing their productivity and the cost-saving efficiency and quality of patient care at the point of care.