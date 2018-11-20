Console Mattiacci Law Obtains 6.314 Million Dollar Verdict in Discrimination and Retaliation Case Against Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A unanimous jury in Philadelphia federal court found in favor of Stephen Middlebrooks and concluded that he was retaliated against and subject to a retaliatory hostile work environment by Teva Pharmaceuticals for complaining about age and national origin (bias against US workers). The jury awarded: $200,000 for emotional distress damages; $332,000 in back pay; $450,000 in front pay; liquidated damages of $332,000 and punitive damages of $5,000,000. The trial lasted one week.



Laura Mattiacci of Console Mattiacci Law, was the lead trial counsel and was assisted by Caren Gurmankin, Kevin Console and Ortal Mendelawe, all of Console Mattiacci Law. Mr. Middlebrooks will additionally be seeking attorney's fees and costs as a result of the verdict.

