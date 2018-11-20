ALYI - Alternet Systems, Inc. Reports $180K In YTD Revenue With Sights Set On $1 Million By Year End

DALLAS, Texas, Nov. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC:ALYI) ("ALYI") today announced reporting $180,000 in year to date revenue through the period ending September 30th, 2018 compared to no revenues reported for the same period last year. Yesterday, the company filed its financial report for the third quarter of 2018. Last week, the company reported that is ReVolt Electric Motorcycle pilot production and testing required to trigger payments on 150 electric motorcycle's is progressing toward a 2018 fruition. Management anticipates the successful pilot completion within the next two weeks. The payments triggered by the successful completion will push Altnernet Systems to over $1 million in revenue for 2018.

Alternet Systems, Inc.: Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC - ALYI) is focused on offering varied, environmentally sustainable, energy storage solutions for targeted markets, including consumer electric vehicles and military applications. The first product category is lithium battery-powered motorcycles, to be followed by motorbikes. These products are released through its newly launched ReVolt Electric Motorbikes subsidiary.



Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.



