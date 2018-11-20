ImmusanT CEO Leslie Williams to Present at Multiple Life Sciences Events to Share Company's Leadership Position in the Industry and Successful Growth Strategy

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImmusanT, Inc. , a clinical stage company leveraging its Epitope-Specific Immuno-Therapy™ (ESIT™) platform to deliver first-in-class peptide-based immunomodulatory vaccine therapies to patients with autoimmune diseases,



announced today the company's chief executive officer, Leslie Williams, will participate as a featured speaker at two upcoming life sciences events: the BioEntrepreneur Bootcamp and Pitch Contest presented by MassBio & SR One in Cambridge, MA; and the Boston Business Journal's Power Breakfast: Life Sciences in Boston.

BioEntrepreneur Bootcamp and Pitch Contest

Tuesday, November 27, 2018

10:45 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET

Boston Business Journal Power Breakfast: Life Sciences

Wednesday, November 28, 2018

7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. ET

During each event, Ms. Williams will provide an overview of ImmusanT, the company's growth strategy and will share her expertise on a variety of life sciences-related topics.

"I am honored to participate in each of these events as part of the rapidly expanding life sciences ecosystem in the Boston area," said Ms. Williams. "In sharing our story and vision for ImmusanT, it is my hope we expand awareness around the healthcare industry's commitment to bringing about innovative solutions for physicians and patients."

ImmusanT recently announced the initiation of Phase 2 patient enrollment for its lead therapeutic candidate, Nexvax2, for patients with celiac disease. In addition to Nexvax2, ImmusanT is developing therapeutic vaccines for other autoimmune diseases, including type 1 diabetes.

About ImmusanT, Inc.

At ImmusanT, we are developing a new class of therapeutic vaccines to change the lives of people living with autoimmune diseases. Our Epitope-Specific Immuno-Therapy™ (ESIT™) platform provides a precision medicine approach to restoring immune tolerance across a range of diseases, including celiac disease and type 1 diabetes. Our lead program, Nexvax2®, is in clinical development with the goal of protecting celiac disease patients against the debilitating effects of gluten. www.ImmusanT.com

