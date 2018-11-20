Quarton International Announces Its Acquisition by Cowen

Quarton International Complements Cowen's Full-Service Financial Services Offering and Strengths

Acquisition Creates Global, Cross-Border Investment Banking Platform with Significant Scale

DETROIT and ZURICH, Switzerland, Nov. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quarton International ("Quarton International" or the "Company"), an investment banking company servicing the global middle market, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) ("Cowen"), a diversified financial services company with headquarters in New York. The definitive agreement has been approved by Quarton International's shareholders and governing bodies and by Cowen's board of directors. This transaction is expected to close by January 2, 2019.

In a joint statement, Andre Augier, Chairman and CEO of Quarton International North America, and Rob Parker, the President of North America, said:

"We are thrilled to be joining forces with Cowen. Cowen's full-service platform of research, markets and investment banking services provides us with the scale and resources we need to continue growing our middle-market advisory business and creating value for the private equity firms and business owners we serve. Most of all, though, Cowen's entrepreneurial spirit has appealed to us – it's a natural fit for the culture we have built at Quarton International. We are all delighted to be joining the outstanding Cowen team."

Andreas Kinsky and Jules Grüninger, European Co-Founding Partners, added:

"Following our successful internationalization in 2015, the combination of Quarton International with Cowen is a perfectly logical next step. With greater scale and presence, we can jointly provide our clients even better support to implement their strategic projects. Just as importantly, given Cowen and Quarton International's shared values, there will be no change in our approach, our entrepreneurialism or sector focuses. All of our partners will remain in office. We all are extremely excited to work together with our new colleagues on a combined future."

Andre Augier, Rob Parker, Andreas Kinsky and Jules Grüninger of Quarton International will assume executive management positions within the Cowen investment bank.

Jeffrey M. Solomon, Cowen's Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"We're very excited to join forces with Quarton International's stellar team. Their success scaling in the middle market is a clear reflection of their commitment to their clients. With our shared values and complementary strengths, together Quarton International and Cowen are creating a global investment banking platform, serving across borders, sectors and market segments that are important to our collective clients."

Quarton International is the result of the 2015 merger of Blue Corporate Finance (founded 2001) and Quarton Partners (founded 2010), and has a team of 70 professionals across ten offices in Europe and the U.S. Quarton International provides merger and acquisition (M&A) advisory, equity and debt capital raising, and strategic counsel on complex securities transactions. The firm's client base consists of private equity firms, publicly traded companies and privately held companies in a variety of sectors, including diversified industrial, consumer products, healthcare, business services, media and technology.

Freeman & Co. acted as financial advisor to Quarton International, and Debevoise & Plimpton as legal advisor to Quarton International. Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP served as legal advisor to Cowen.

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Quarton International

Quarton International is the result of a combination of the two leading financial advisory companies Blue Corporate Finance and Quarton Partners in December 2015. With offices in Berlin, Detroit, Frankfurt, Graz, Indianapolis, Leipzig, London, Minneapolis, Munich and Zurich, the firm provides the global middle market with M&A advisory, private capital raising and other corporate finance services. The principals of Quarton International have a combined track record of more than 1,000 transactions in more than 30 different countries with a total volume exceeding $50 billion.

About Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. ("Cowen") is a diversified financial services firm that operates through two business segments: a broker dealer and an investment management division. The company's broker dealer division offers investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing and commission management services. Cowen's investment management segment offers actively managed alternative investment products. Cowen Inc. focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to our clients in order to help them outperform. Founded in 1918, the firm is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at Cowen.com .

Cowen by the numbers:

US$1+ billion in total capitalization

billion in total capitalization 900+ companies under coverage

companies under coverage 152 banking transactions in the last 12 months

banking transactions in the last 12 months 6 distinct alternative investment strategies

distinct alternative investment strategies 14 sectors: Biotech; Sustainable Energy & Industrial Technology; Digital Health; E-Commerce; Consumer; Credit and Cross-Capital; Energy; Financial Sponsors; Health Care; Industrials; Info Tech & Services; Technology; Media & Telecom; Washington Macro Commentaries

Conference Call with Cowen Management

Management of Cowen will host a conference call to discuss the transaction today, 20 November 2018, at 8:30 AM ET / 2:30 PM CET. The call can be accessed by dialing (855) 760-0961 (US / Canada) or (484) 747-6320 (international). The passcode for the call is 2396226. Those who wish to listen to the live conference call and view the accompanying presentation slides should visit the Events and Presentations section of Cowen's website at investor.cowen.com/events .

A replay of the call will be available beginning at 11:30 AM ET / 5:30 PM CET, 20 November 2018, through 11:30 AM ET / 5:30 PM CET, 27 November 2018. To listen to the replay of this call, please dial (855) 859-2056 (US / Canada) or (404) 537-3406 (international) and enter passcode 2396226. The webcast replay and presentation slides will also be available on the Company's website at investor.cowen.com/events .

