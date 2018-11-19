SurveyMonkey to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey (NASDAQ:SVMK), a leading global provider of survey software products, today announced senior management will present to the investment community and host individual and small group meetings at the following upcoming conferences:



Credit Suisse Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Presentation Date: Tuesday, November 27, 2018

Location: The Phoenician, Scottsdale, AZ

Wells Fargo Technology Summit

Presentation Date: Tuesday, December 4, 2018

Location: Stein Eriksen Lodge, Park City, UT

Webcasts of the presentations will be available on the investor relations section of the SurveyMonkey website, https://investor.surveymonkey.com . Archived replays of the webcasts will be available following the live presentation.

About SurveyMonkey:

Founded in 1999, SurveyMonkey changed the way people gather feedback by making it easy for anyone to create their own online surveys. Today, SurveyMonkey's mission is to power curious individuals and organizations to measure, benchmark and act on the opinions that drive success. Our People Powered Data platform enables conversations at scale to deliver impactful customer, employee and market insights. The company's 750+ employees are dedicated to fueling the curiosity of over 16 million active users globally.

