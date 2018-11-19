Chaparral Energy to Participate in Upcoming Cowen Energy and Natural Resources and Capital One Securities Energy Conferences

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) today announced the company will hold one-on-one meetings at the Cowen Energy and Natural Resources Conference in New York on Tuesday, December 4 and the Capital One Securities Energy Conference in New Orleans on Thursday, December 6. A copy of the company's most recent presentation is currently available on the Investor page of its website at chaparralenergy.com/investors .



About Chaparral

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company headquartered in Oklahoma City. Founded in 1988, Chaparral is a pure-play operator focused in Oklahoma's highly economic STACK Play, where it has approximately 127,000 net acres primarily in Kingfisher, Canadian and Garfield counties. The company has approximately 265,000 net surface acres in the Mid-Continent region. For more information, visit chaparralenergy.com .