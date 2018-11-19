Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Chaparral Energy to Participate in Upcoming Cowen Energy and Natural Resources and Capital One Securities Energy Conferences

Globe Newswire  
November 19, 2018 5:01pm   Comments
Share:

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) today announced the company will hold one-on-one meetings at the Cowen Energy and Natural Resources Conference in New York on Tuesday, December 4 and the Capital One Securities Energy Conference in New Orleans on Thursday, December 6. A copy of the company's most recent presentation is currently available on the Investor page of its website at chaparralenergy.com/investors.

About Chaparral
Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company headquartered in Oklahoma City. Founded in 1988, Chaparral is a pure-play operator focused in Oklahoma's highly economic STACK Play, where it has approximately 127,000 net acres primarily in Kingfisher, Canadian and Garfield counties. The company has approximately 265,000 net surface acres in the Mid-Continent region. For more information, visit chaparralenergy.com.

Investor Contact   Media Contact
Joe Evans   Brandi Wessel
Chief Financial Officer   Communications Manager
405-426-4590   405-426-6657
joe.evans@chaparralenergy.com    brandi.wessel@chaparralenergy.com 
     

chaparral logo.jpg

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga