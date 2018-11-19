CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CWH, OZK and FIT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Class Period: March 8, 2017 - August 7, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 18, 2018

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Camping World Holdings, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's disclosure controls and controls over financial reporting suffered from a host of material weaknesses; (2) the Company's historical financial results had been materially misstated; (3) the Gander stores had encountered integration setbacks, adversely impacting the Company's earnings growth and profit margins; and (4) the Company's core RV business was experiencing decelerating growth as the Company lagged industry trends and was losing market share to competitors.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Class Period: February 19, 2016 - October 18, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 26, 2018

About the lawsuit: Bank OZK allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked adequate internal controls to assess credit risk; (2) as a result, certain of the Company's loans posed an increased risk of loss; (3) certain substandard loans were reasonably likely to lead to charge-offs; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. On October 18, 2018, the Company reported that it had "incurred combined charge-offs of $45.5 million on two Real Estate Specialties Group credits" that had previously been classified as substandard. On this news, the Company's share price fell $9.33 per share to close at $25.52 per share on October 19, 2018.

Fitbit Inc. (NYSE:FIT)

Class Period: August 2, 2016 - January 30, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 31, 2018

About the lawsuit: Fitbit Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the company was struggling to transition its mission and differentiate itself from Apple Inc. and other competitors; (2) as such, the Company was experiencing increased competition; (3) as a result, demand and sell-through for the Company's existing and new products were being negatively impacted; (4) as a result, the Company's sales and financial results were weakening, and growth was slowing; (5) the Company's financial guidance was overstated; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements during the Class Period about Fitbit's business, operations, financial results and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

