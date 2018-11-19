INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of PPDAI Group Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of PPDAI Group Inc. ("PPDAI" or "the Company") (NYSE:PPDF) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



This investigation concerns whether PPDAI's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its Initial Public Offering contained untrue statements or omitted material information regarding PPDAI's business practices, interest rates on loans made through the Company's platform, or the quality of loans made through the Company's platform. To obtain additional information, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/ppdai-group

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

