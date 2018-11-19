Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of Updated Safety and Tolerability Data for AZEDRA® (iobenguane I 131) at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) Annual Meeting

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX), an oncology company developing innovative medicines and imaging analysis technology for targeting and treating cancer, today announced that safety and tolerability data from a pooled analysis of four open-label, Phase 1 and 2 studies of AZEDRA (iobenguane I 131) in patients with iobenguane scan positive cancers will be presented in an oral session at the upcoming Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) 2018 Annual Meeting, which will be held November 25-30, 2018, in Chicago, IL

Presentation details are as follows:

Date & Time: Monday, November 26, 2018, 4:30 PM – 6:00 PM CT

Session Title: Special Interest Session: High Impact Clinical Trials

Session Type: Oral Abstract Presentation

Title: Safety and Tolerability of High-Specific-Activity I-131 MIBG (AZEDRA®) in Patients with Iobenguane Scan Positive Cancers: A Pooled Analysis Across AZEDRA Clinical Studies

Presenter: Miguel Pampaloni, MD, PhD, Associate Professor of Radiology and Medicine and Chief of Nuclear Medicine in the Department of Radiology and Biomedical Imaging at the University of California, San Francisco.

Abstract Number: SPSI26C

About PROGENICS

Progenics develops innovative medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer, including: 1) therapeutic agents designed to treat cancer (AZEDRA®, PSMA TTC and 1095), 2) PSMA-targeted imaging agent for prostate cancer (PyL™), and 3) imaging analysis technology (PSMA AI and aBSI). Progenics has two commercial products, AZEDRA, for the treatment of unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma (rare neuroendocrine tumors of neural crest origin) who require systemic anticancer therapy; and RELISTOR® (methylnaltrexone bromide) for opioid-induced constipation, which is partnered with Bausch Health Companies, Inc.

This press release contains projections and other "forward-looking statements" regarding future events. Statements contained in this communication that refer to Progenics' estimated or anticipated future results or other non-historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect Progenics' current perspective of existing trends and information as of the date of this communication. Forward looking statements generally will be accompanied by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "should," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "outlook," "guidance," "intend," "may," "might," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," or other similar words, phrases or expressions. Such statements are predictions only, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, market acceptance for approved products; the risk that the commercial launch of AZEDRA may not meet revenue and income expectations; the cost, timing and unpredictability of results of clinical trials and other development activities and collaborations; the unpredictability of the duration and results of regulatory review of New Drug Applications (NDA) and Investigational NDAs; possible product safety or efficacy concerns, general business, financial, regulatory and accounting matters, litigation and other risks. More information concerning Progenics and such risks and uncertainties is available on its website, and in its press releases and reports it files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including those risk factors included in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the annual period ended December 31, 2017, as updated in its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Progenics is providing the information in this press release as of its date and, except as expressly required by law, Progenics disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

Additional information concerning Progenics and its business may be available in press releases or other public announcements and public filings made after this release. For more information, please visit www.progenics.com. Information on or accessed through our website or social media sites is not included in the company's SEC filings.

