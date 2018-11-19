SHAREHOLDER ALERT: APOG ALNY ACHC COST TRVN SFIX ALGN AQUA TSRO MGI MDR: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 4, 2019

Class Period: June 28, 2018 and September 17, 2018

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 26, 2018

Class Period: February 15, 2018 and September 12, 2018

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 3, 2018

Class Period: February 23, 2017 and October 24, 2017

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 7, 2019

Class Period: June 6, 2018 and October 25, 2018

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018

Class Period: May 2, 2016 and October 9, 2018

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018

Class Period: June 8, 2018 and October 1, 2018

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 4, 2019

Class Period: July 25, 2018 and October 24, 2018

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 7, 2019

Class Period: November 6, 2017 and October 30, 2018

Tesaro, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRO)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 8, 2019

Class Period: November 4, 2016 and November 14, 2016

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 14, 2019

Class Period: February 11, 2014 and November 8, 2018

McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE:MDR)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 15, 2019

Class Period: January 24, 2018 and October 30, 2018

