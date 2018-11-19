Voyager Therapeutics to Present at the Evercore ISI Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing treatments for severe neurological diseases today announced management's presentation at the upcoming investor conference:

Evercore ISI Healthcare Conference, Boston

Date: Tuesday, November 27, 2018

Presentation Time: 7:30 a.m. EST

Presenter: Dinah Sah, Ph.D., chief scientific officer

Live-streaming webcasts of these presentations can be accessed through the Investors & Media section of Voyager's website at www.voyagertherapeutics.com. The webcast will be archived for 30 days after the live event concludes.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing treatments for severe neurological diseases. Voyager is committed to advancing the field of AAV gene therapy through innovation and investment in vector engineering and optimization, manufacturing and dosing and delivery techniques. Voyager's pipeline focuses on severe neurological diseases in need of effective new therapies, including Parkinson's disease, a monogenic form of ALS called SOD1, Huntington's disease, Friedreich's ataxia, neurodegenerative diseases related to defective or excess aggregation of tau protein in the brain including Alzheimer's disease and severe, chronic pain. Voyager has broad strategic collaborations with Sanofi Genzyme, the specialty care global business unit of Sanofi, AbbVie, and the University of Massachusetts Medical School. Founded by scientific and clinical leaders in the fields of AAV gene therapy, expressed RNA interference and neuroscience, Voyager Therapeutics is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.





Investor Relations: Matt Osborne Vice President of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications 857-259-5353 mosborne@vygr.com Media: Sheryl Seapy W2O Group 949-903-4750 sseapy@w2ogroup.com