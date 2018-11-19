Cancer Genetics Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Provides Strategic Business Updates

RUTHERFORD, N.J., Nov. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX), a leader in enabling precision medicine for immuno-oncology and genomic medicine through molecular markers and diagnostics, today announced financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018 as well as an update on its strategic direction and key operational initiatives.



THIRD QUARTER 2018 AND RECENT OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

Signed definitive agreement to merge with NovellusDx Ltd. to enhance capabilities in functional genomics which target multiple driver and/or resistance pathways required for optimal antitumor efficacy;

Strengthened management team with appointment of Glenn Miles as Chief Financial Officer of the Company;

Entered strategic partnership with Genecast Biotechnology to commercialize the Tissue of Origin® (TOO) Test in China;

Signed a partnership with Cellaria to develop precision medicine tools to support cancer therapeutic research with biopharma customers;

Signed supply agreement with Agilent Technologies to supply the company's FISH-based HPV-Associated Cancer Test (FHACT ® ) for international sales;

) for international sales; Commercially launched the Thermo Fisher Scientific's Oncomine Comprehensive Assay v3 to drive clinical trials;

Successfully completed the consolidation of the west coast molecular profiling laboratory and consolidated all of its solid tumor portfolio to New Jersey and North Carolina laboratories; and

Signed new contracts in Q3 with estimated revenue potential of up to $9.8 for biopharma and discovery/preclinical services.

John A. Roberts, Chief Executive Officer of Cancer Genetics said, "We have made substantial progress across several fronts in the third quarter of 2018. First, we signed a definitive merger agreement with NovellusDx, a leader in functional genomics. This merger will enhance Cancer Genetics' capabilities in machine learning and functional genomics to enhance our comprehensive diagnostic capabilities and broad data set associated with tumor biology. The merger is expected to close early next year."

"Second, we successfully completed the consolidation of our west coast facility within our planned timeline and budget. We expect that consolidation of this facility will eliminate approximately $4 million annually of our operating expenses due to the closing of this location, supporting our planned path to profitability and positive working capital position of the business. Further, we appointed Glenn Miles as our Chief Financial Officer to complement our ongoing initiatives geared toward achieving operational efficiency and optimization of the overall business. Glenn has significant experience in financial and accounting leadership and will play a key role in developing and executing Cancer Genetics' financial strategy."

"This quarter, we also launched Thermo Fisher Scientific's next-generation sequencing (NGS) Oncomine™ Comprehensive Assay v3 after completing CLIA validation. The Oncomine™ Comprehensive Assay can provide detailed understanding of cancer mutations and assisting in driving clinical oncology research. Further, we signed a non-exclusive supply agreement with Agilent Technologies Inc. to manufacture our proprietary FISH probe reagents for use in the Company's FISH-based HPV-Associated Cancer Test (FHACT®). We believe out-licensing our probes allows for revenue growth opportunities in our international business."

Mr. Roberts added, "As a part of our transformation strategy, we focused our efforts on expanding our biopharma business. We signed a strategic partnership with Cellaria to develop precision medicine tools that support research related to cancer therapies, which we believe will contribute to the growth of our biopharma business." In addition, we entered a collaboration with Genecast Biotechnology to market, distribute and sell the TOO Test in China, which will bring committed revenue to the company in early 2019.

Mr. Roberts concluded, "We are proud of the many accomplishments we have achieved thus far in the year and remain committed to drive our growth initiatives as we move toward optimizing our operations, expanding our biopharma business and achieving profitability."

THIRD QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

The Company reported total revenue of $5.9 million for the third quarter of 2018 compared to revenue of $8.0 million in third quarter of 2017, a decrease of 26% or $2.1 million.

Biopharma services revenue totaled $3.8 million in the third quarter, compared to $4.2 million during the third quarter 2017, and an increase over the sequential periods Q2 2018 of $3.6 million and Q1 2018 of $3.3 million. Biopharma projects are dependent on the timing, size and duration of our contracts with pharmaceutical and biotech companies and clinical research organizations, and can fluctuate in comparable periods. The Company increased the number of clinical studies and trials it is supporting to 241, up from 191 in Q3 2017. The Company's booking-to-billing ratio for Q3 2018 was 2.3, on $8.9 million of potential revenue from new contracts signed in the period.

Clinical Services revenue decreased by approximately $1.3 million in the third quarter of 2018 compared to the same period in 2017, from $2.9 million to $1.6 million, partly due to the impact of ASC 606 adoption and a planned reduction on the test menu being offered into this market to eliminate non-cash generating activities.

The Company's Discovery Services contributed $0.5 million in revenue for the third quarter of 2018 driven by our acquisition of vivoPharm in August of 2017. This represents a decrease of approximately $0.4 million as compared to $0.9 million in revenue for the third quarter of 2017.

Gross profit margin was 21.7% or $1.3 million in Q3 2018, compared to 42.9% or $3.4 million in the third quarter 2017.

Total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2018 were approximately $9.3 million, an increase of 39.6%, including $1.4 million of restructuring charges, approximately $0.2 million of earned vacation payouts from position eliminations, and $0.9 million of merger and acquisition costs related to the NovellusDx transaction, as compared to $6.6 million during the third quarter of 2017.

Net loss was $8.5 million or $0.31 per share for the third quarter of 2018, compared to a net loss of $0.6 million or $0.15 per share for the third quarter of 2017.

Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2018 totaled $1.2 million, compared to $9.5 million as of December 31, 2017.

NINE MONTHS 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

For the first nine months of 2018 revenues were $20.6 million as compared to $21.6 million for the first nine months of 2017, a 4.4% decrease. The Company reported a gross margin in the nine months ended September 30, 2018 of 29.3% compared to 40.6% in the same period last year, a decrease of 11.3 percentage points. Total operating expenses increased $6.4 million or 35.7% to $24.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 primarily due to incremental expenses of $2.5 million associated with the acquisition of vivoPharm, restructuring charges of $2.1 million connected with the closing of the California location and $0.9 million of merger & acquisition expenses related to the evaluation of strategic options. Net loss was $16.6 million or $0.61 per share for the nine month period of 2018, compared to a net loss of $13.0 million or $0.65 per share for the corresponding period of 2017.

ABOUT CANCER GENETICS

Cancer Genetics, Inc. is a leader in enabling precision medicine in oncology through the use of biomarkers and molecular testing. CGI is developing a global footprint with locations in the US, Australia and China. We have established strong clinical research collaborations with major cancer centers such as Memorial Sloan Kettering, The Cleveland Clinic, Mayo Clinic, Keck School of Medicine at USC and the National Cancer Institute.

The Company offers a comprehensive range of laboratory services that provide critical genomic and biomarker information. Its state-of-the-art reference labs are CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited in the US and have licensure from several states including New York State.

For more information, please visit or follow CGI at:

Cancer Genetics, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except par value) September 30,

2018 December 31,

2017 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,206 $ 9,541 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of 2018 $7,967; 2017 $6,539 8,981 10,958 Other current assets 2,928 2,707 Total current assets 13,115 23,206 FIXED ASSETS, net of accumulated depreciation 4,499 5,550 OTHER ASSETS Restricted cash 350 350 Patents and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 4,121 4,478 Investment in joint venture 242 246 Goodwill 17,257 17,992 Other 301 399 Total other assets 22,271 23,465 Total Assets $ 39,885 $ 52,221 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 13,040 $ 8,715 Obligations under capital leases, current portion 324 272 Deferred revenue 2,409 516 Line of credit 2,764 4,137 Term note 6,000 6,000 Convertible note, net 2,302 — Advance from NovellusDx, Ltd. 1,500 — Total current liabilities 28,339 19,640 Obligations under capital leases 451 624 Deferred rent payable and other 283 360 Warrant liability 1,122 4,403 Deferred revenue, long-term 442 429 Total Liabilities 30,637 25,456 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, authorized 9,764 shares, $0.0001 par value, none issued — — Common stock, authorized 100,000 shares, $0.0001 par value, 27,726 and 27,754 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 163,092 161,527 Accumulated other comprehensive income 104 69 Accumulated (deficit) (153,951 ) (134,834 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 9,248 26,765 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 39,885 $ 52,221 See Notes to Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements.



