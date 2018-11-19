Teladoc Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

PURCHASE, NY, Nov. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC), the global leader in virtual care, announced today that Jason Gorevic, chief executive officer, will participate in the following upcoming investor event:

The 30th Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference in New York, NY, on Tuesday, November 27, which will include a fireside chat at 10:30 a.m. EDT.

About Teladoc Health

A mission-driven organization, Teladoc Health , Inc. is successfully transforming how people access and experience healthcare, with a focus on high quality, lower costs, and improved outcomes around the world. The company's award-winning, integrated clinical solutions are inclusive of telehealth, expert medical services, AI and analytics, and licensable platform services. With more than 2,000 employees, the organization delivers care in 125 countries and in more than 20 languages, partnering with employers, hospitals and health systems, and insurers to transform care delivery. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com or follow @TeladocHealth on Twitter.

Investor Contact:

Jordan E. Kohnstam

443-450-4189

Jordan.kohnstam@westwicke.com