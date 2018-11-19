One Stop Systems to Present at Investor Conferences in Q4

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Nov. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS), the leader in specialized high-performance computers, has been invited to present at three institutional investor conferences in November and December.



Event: Benchmark's Discovery One-on-One Conference

Date: November 29, 2018

Location: Palmer House Hilton in Chicago

Format: 1x1 meetings

Registration: email vcuratola@benchmarkcompany.com or call 414-203-5556

Event: 11th Annual LD Micro Main Event

Date: December 4-6, 2018

Location: Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel in Bel Air, California

Format: 1x1 meetings and presentation

Presentation time: Tuesday, December 4, 11:30 a.m. Pacific time

Webcast: wsw.com/webcast/ldmicro15/oss/

Registration: email david@ldmicro.com or go to www.ldmicro.com/events .

Event: 7 th Annual ROTH Deer Valley Corporate Access Event

Date: December 5-9, 2018

Location: Park City, Utah

Format: 1x1 meetings

Registration: email conference@roth.com or call (800) 933-6830

These events are designed to give institutional analysts and investors the opportunity to meet with OSS president and CEO, Steve Cooper, and its CFO, John Morrison. They will be discussing the company's expanding presence in Europe via its recent acquisition of Bressner Technology , its record Q3 results , and the strong outlook for growth in 2019. They will also talk about the company's award-winning hardware and software for high-performance computing that resulted in the recently announced four major design wins .

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with OSS, you may submit your request via the links provided upon your registration for the conferences. For any questions about the company, please contact Ron Both of CMA at (949) 432-7557 or submit your request here .

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) designs and manufactures high performance compute accelerators, flash storage arrays and customized servers for deep learning, AI, defense, finance and entertainment applications. OSS utilizes the power of PCI Express, the latest GPU accelerators and NVMe flash cards to build award-winning systems, including many industry firsts, for OEMs and government customers. The company's innovative hardware and Ion Accelerator Software offers exceptional performance and unparalleled scalability. OSS products are available directly, through global distributors, or via its SkyScale cloud services. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com

Forward-Looking Statements

One Stop Systems (OSS) cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the ability of OSS to continue to deliver superior solutions for high-performance computing and about the anticipated features and performance of its flash array products. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems that any of our plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation, risks associated with meeting and maintaining ISO certification standards, maintaining performance standards, impacts, costs and other features in our product lines and other risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Media Contact:

Katie Rivera

One Stop Systems, Inc.

Tel (760) 745-9883

Email contact

Investor Relations:

Ronald Both or Grant Stude

CMA

Tel (949) 432-7557

Email contact