BEMG Appoints Regina Lowrie, Former Chairwoman of the Mortgage Bankers Association ("MBA"), to Advisory Board

SUNRISE, Fla., Nov. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beta Music Group, Inc. (OTC:BEMG) announces it has appointed Regina Lowrie ("Lowrie"), former chairwoman of the Mortgage Bankers Association ("MBA"), to its operating subsidiary, Get Credit Healthy, Inc.'s, Advisory Board. Ms. Lowrie will provide advice and guidance with regard to current trends and best practices in the mortgage banking industry and will play an integral role in the development of novel business opportunities.



Lowrie is President and CEO of RML Investments Inc., d/b/a RML Advisors (www.rmladvisors.com) headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. RML Advisors serves the financial services community as an independent advisor and consultant. Prior to founding RML Advisors, Ms. Lowrie was President of Vision Mortgage Capital, a division of Continental Bank, and Senior Vice President of Continental Bank. Previous to Vision Mortgage Capital, Ms. Lowrie was Founder/Chief Executive Officer of Gateway Funding Diversified Mortgage Services 1994-2006, a $3.2 Billion Mortgage Banker.

Lowrie is currently on the Board of Directors of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (www.chmireit.com) as an Independent Director (NYSE "CHMI"); Board of Directors of The Union League of Philadelphia Regina served for 13 years on Montgomery County Community College Board of Trustees, Foundation Board and Treasurer and 10 years on Gwynedd-Mercy Board of Trustees, Finance and Audit Committee. She was the first woman Chairman of the National Mortgage Bankers Association (https://www.mba.org/) in 2005 and continues to serve on many committees. Regina has also testified before Congress on public policy to include GSE Reform and has served as an expert witness for the financial services industry. She attended the University of North Carolina Kenan-Flager Business School and is a Certified Mortgage Banker.

"Virtually every home purchase transaction involves credit-based financing. Errors are a frequent occurrence on a credit file. That becomes a major issue for many consumers, particularly millennials with student debt who seem to have few choices for favorable loan terms. GCH is uniquely positioned to help the myriad of disenfranchised credit consumers get appropriately favorable credit terms. I'm delighted to join the GCH Advisory Board and support proactive improvements to the consumer credit marketplace" stated Regina Lowrie, Board Advisor of BEMG

Lowrie's numerous accomplishments, include:

President and Founder, Gateway Funding Diversified Mortgage Services – 1994

Founder, President and CEO, RML Investments Inc., 1994 RML Advisors

President, Mortgage Bankers Association of Greater Philadelphia – 1995

Pennsylvania's "Best 50 Women in Business" – 2000

Burton L. Wood Legislative Award – 2001

Chairman, MBA Residential/Single – Family Board of Governors (RESBOG) – 2002

Certified Mortgage Banker (CMB Designation) – 2005

Chairman, National Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) – 2005

Women of Distinction Award, Philadelphia Business Journal and National Association of Women Business Owners – 2006

MBA Mortgage Banking Leading Industry Women Honoree – 2013

Montgomery County Community College Leading Women of the Year – 2014

Trustee of the Year, American Association for Women in Community Colleges (AAWCC) – 2014

Leading Women in Philanthropy – 2014

About BEMG:

BEMG, through its operating subsidiary Get Credit Healthy, utilizes its proprietary processes, platform, and software to integrate with lenders to make it easier to recapture leads. Developed for and by those with extensive experience in the mortgage industry, Get Credit Healthy's platform has already facilitated over $200 million in new loan opportunity for its partners.



Get Credit Healthy has shown sustained growth over the past three years and shows no signs of slowing down. Get Credit Healthy is working to increase its network of partners, and is looking forward to a very promising future. Please visit the company website at www.betamusicgroup.net ; twitter at www.twitter.com/bemg12 . Financial information can be found at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BEMG/profile .

Safe Harbor Statement



This press release contains projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or our future financial performance. All statements other than present and historical facts and conditions contained in this release, including any statements regarding our future results of operations and financial positions, business strategy, plans and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). These statements are only predictions and reflect our current beliefs and expectations with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risk and uncertainties and subject to change at any time. We operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the projections or forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

For information, please contact:



Elizabeth Karwowski, CEO

Beta Music Group, Inc. t/b/k as MBO Holdings Corp.

Get Credit Healthy, Inc.

8411 West Oakland Park Blvd.

Suite 202

Sunrise, FL 33351

ek@gch360.com

