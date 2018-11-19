OrthoPediatrics Corp. to Sponsor the Annual International Pediatric Orthopaedic Symposium (IPOS)

Sponsorship includes a pre-course meeting in addition to four workshops on a variety of topics



WARSAW, Ind., Nov. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS), a company exclusively focused on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, announced today that it is a Double-Diamond sponsor of the International Pediatric Orthopedic Symposium (IPOS), taking place November 27 to December 1, 2018 in Orlando, Florida. IPOS, a branch of the Pediatric Orthopedic Society of North America, is a leading educational meeting for pediatric orthopedic surgeons, with a strong focus on resident, fellow, and early career surgeon learning and development.

Mark Throdahl, President and CEO of OrthoPediatrics, commented, "We are excited for another great year of this event! Our continued partnerships with leading organizations such as IPOS demonstrate our dedication towards advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics through medical education. We are proud to provide valuable learning opportunities for surgeons as we focus on improving orthopedic solutions for children and support the growing adoption of our products."

The Company continues to be actively engaged in all aspects of the meeting, including sponsoring a pre-course meeting on "Villains & Heroes: Don't Let Your Implant Be Two-Face", during which orthopedic surgeons will highlight lessons and frightening tales from fracture repair spinal fusion and limb lengthening. In addition to the pre-course, the Company will host four workshop sessions on a variety of topics, including early onset scoliosis, pediatric orthopedic trauma, and deformity correction.

OrthoPediatrics will feature a selection of its products at the Company's booth (#103 & #105) at the IPOS meeting, including its new Pediatric Nailing Platform | Femur system and FIREFLY® Pedicle Screw Navigation Guides.

Session Details:

2018 IPOS Pre-course: Villains & Heroes: Don't Let Your Implant Be Two-Face

Details: Lessons and frightening tales from fracture repair spinal fusion and limb lengthening Faculty: Dr. Schoenecker, Dr. Stutz, Dr. Arkader & Dr. Ramo Date: Tuesday, November 27th at 6:45 – 8:00pm Navigate Don't Complicate: The Advantages of 3D Printed Guides in Scoliosis Surgery Details: Increase OR efficiency and accuracy of pedicle screw placement, while reducing intra-operative fluoroscopy using 3D printed, patient-specific navigation guides in pediatric spinal deformity correction Faculty: Dr. Dominick Tuason, Dr. Chris Hardesty & Dr. Joseph DeWitt Date: Wednesday, November 28th at 3:30 – 4:40pm Decision-Making in Early Onset Scoliosis Details: Exploring treatment options, including surgical intervention in younger patients Faculty: Dr. Jonathan Phillips, Dr. Tim Oswald & Dr. Scott Luhmann Date: Wednesday, November 28th at 4:50 – 6:00pm What to Do When Things Go Wrong: Pediatric Orthopedic Trauma Details: Mistakes we've made and what was learned in Pediatric Orthopedic Trauma Faculty: Dr. Marty Morrison & Dr. Joshua Murphy Date: Thursday, November 29th at 7:30 – 8:40am The Thin Black Line: Moving the Mechanical Axis via Distal Femoral Osteotomies Details: Distal Femoral Osteotomies: Coronal Plane Planning & Correction Faculty: Dr. Todd Millbrandt & Dr. Nick Fletcher Date: Friday, November 30th at 7:30 – 8:40am

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on providing a comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 25 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This offering spans trauma & deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics' global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and 38 countries outside the United States.

