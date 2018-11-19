ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands - ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|12-Nov-18
|38,720
|151.12
|5,851,191.11
|13-Nov-18
|38,735
|151.05
|5,851,045.70
|14-Nov-18
|38,552
|151.77
|5,851,167.54
|15-Nov-18
|38,632
|151.46
|5,851,140.68
|16-Nov-18
|39,092
|149.67
|5,851,034.47
ASML's current share buyback program was announced on 17 January 2018, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/investors/share-buyback/en/s25436
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
