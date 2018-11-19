Market Overview

ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

Globe Newswire  
November 19, 2018 8:00am   Comments
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands - ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value
12-Nov-18  38,720  151.12  5,851,191.11
13-Nov-18  38,735  151.05  5,851,045.70
14-Nov-18  38,552  151.77  5,851,167.54
15-Nov-18  38,632  151.46  5,851,140.68
16-Nov-18  39,092  149.67  5,851,034.47

ASML's current share buyback program was announced on 17 January 2018, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/investors/share-buyback/en/s25436

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations Contacts Investor Relations Contacts
Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18 Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
  Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494

