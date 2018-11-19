First Choice Healthcare Solutions Appoints Phillip Keller as Interim CEO

The Independent Board of Directors Announce Additional Updates

MELBOURNE, Fla., Nov. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB:FCHS) ("First Choice" or the "Company"), a fully integrated, physician driven, publicly traded healthcare delivery platform providing a full life cycle of Orthopaedic and Spine care for patients through diagnosis, treatment and recovery, today announced a series of corporate actions:

Appointment of Phillip Keller as Interim CEO. Keller has served as the Company CFO since July 2017 and has significant financial and operational experience and in Healthcare Services. His previous roles include CFO of RehabCare, SVP of Finance at Pharmerica and SVP at BioScrip.

Increased involvement from the Independent Board of Directors, whom were all appointed in 2018. Dr. Thomas Gill, James Renna, Sheila Schweitzer and Gary Augusta will work with Keller, the management team and the First Choice physicians and care providers to continue to drive the growth of the Company.

The Independent Board of Directors will nominate a Chief Medical Officer that will report directly to the Board.

Dr. Thomas Gill will be Chairman of a new Medical Advisory Board for the Company. The Medical Advisory Board will focus on furthering physician leadership, clinical integration and additional growth segments.

The Company will further grow its strategic partnership and clinical integration with Steward Healthcare; the Company's second largest shareholder.

"The First Choice Healthcare delivery platform remains solid and positioned to grow with a focus on quality patient care," said Keller. "Our relationship with Steward Healthcare remains strong and we continue to believe our strategic partnership will benefit the shareholders of First Choice. I look forward to the strategic involvement of the Company's Independent Board of Directors and advancing the financial and clinical outcomes of the company."

