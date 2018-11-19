MTrac Impresses Industry Leaders With Live Demos of Payment Platform at MJBizCon 2018

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Global Payout Inc. (OTC:GOHE) ("Global") and its wholly owned subsidiary MTrac Tech Corp. ("MTrac" or the "Company") are pleased to announce that their participation at the MJBizCon 2018 was an overwhelming success. Over the course of three days in Las Vegas, the MTrac team has made countless, significant verified leads with prospective new clients and potential partnerships with industry leaders. The positive feedback and enthusiasm with which the payment processing & management system was received by the conference's attendees was overwhelming, encouraging, and confirming that MTrac's streamlined, compliant platform is a solution that the industry desperately needs.



"The reception of the product by the attendees at the conference was impressive and truly mind blowing at times," said Global Payout CRO, Aaron Adler. "From its inception, we've known that our solution needed to hit all of the benchmarks from a compliance and security standpoint, and we've been committed to maintaining that with each of our iterations. The launch of our platform's newest iteration on October 5th has been tremendously successful, not only in fulfilling these necessary components, but also in providing a vehicle for our clients' sales to increase dramatically. We came into MJBizCon confident in our value position, but the positivity surrounding our booth and the MTrac chatter heard in and around the conference has really taken our team's excitement to new levels. I am so pleased with the marvelous job our team did and their tireless efforts in spreading our message over these 3 days with the hundreds of live demos they performed for the non-stop crowd of visitors we had at the MTrac booth. In my opinion, this convention represents MTrac's official coming out party and our team is ready to take our platform nationwide."



The Company will spend the next couple of weeks establishing formal connections with all of the leads generated at the conference and feeding those opportunities through its rapid deployment pipeline. MTrac is currently live in 8 dispensaries in 3 states and expects that number to increase to over 40 locations in 5 states by the end of December.



About Global Payout, Inc. (OTC:GOHE)

From 2014 to 2017 Global focused on identifying new state of the art technologies in a variety of industry sectors and successfully helped launch MoneyTrac Technology Inc. and other companies within the FinTech space. In 2018, Global completed a reverse triangular merger with MoneyTrac Technology Inc. resulting in Global retaining the wholly owned subsidiary, MTrac Tech Corporation. Global's current focus is continuing to identify new business opportunities while it reorganizes its future business endeavors.



About MTrac Tech Corp.

MTrac Tech Corporation. a Nevada Corporation is a privately held wholly owned subsidiary of Global Payout, Inc. MTrac is a software technology, sales and marketing, and business development company focused on "high risk" and "high cost" industries. The Company's flagship product is the MTrac payment platform offering a full-service solution for alternative banking and electronic financial marketplace with technology offerings including Payment Platform, Blockchain, Compliance, POS, E-Wallet, Mobile Application and Digital Payment Solutions. We are one network disrupting the status quo. It is MTRAC'S creative vision through the use of its innovative technology solution to become the premier service provider offering the "Key to CashlessTM﻿."



Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are disclosed on the OTC Markets.com website.



Public Relations and Media Contact:

MTrac Tech Corp.

www.Mtractech.com

(702) 790-2511 Ext. 101

Info@moneytractechnology.com



Communications Contact:

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com

