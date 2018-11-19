AgPlenus, a subsidiary of Evogene, to Present at the 2nd Annual AgChem & Technology Europe Conference

REHOVOT, Israel, Nov. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgPlenus, a fully owned subsidiary of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: EVGN), an innovative company aiming to discover, develop and bring to the market effective and safe agrochemical products utilizing proprietary computational predictive technologies, announces today that it will participate in the 2nd Annual AgChem & Technology Europe Conference.



Dr. Boaz Inbal, AgPlenus' VP R&D, will present AgPlenus' unique approach for biology-driven discovery and optimization of novel agrochemicals, addressing market challenges of increasing resistance and product safety requirements.



Dr. Inbal will be presenting at the 2nd annual AgChem & Technology Europe Conference taking place November 20th-21st, 2018 in London, UK. Dr. Inbal's presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, November 20th at 13:55.

About AgPlenus Ltd.

AgPlenus, a fully owned subsidiary of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: EVGN), aims to discover, develop and bring to the market effective and safe agrochemical products utilizing proprietary computational predictive technologies. The Company aims to develop agrochemicals: herbicides, insecticides, fungicides and crop enhancers. AgPlenus will continue ongoing collaborations with industry leaders such as BASF and ICL. For more information, please visit www.agplenus.com

About Evogene Ltd.:

Evogene (NASDAQ, TASE: EVGN) is a leading biotechnology company developing novel products for major life science markets through the use of a unique computational predictive biology (CPB) platform incorporating deep scientific understandings and advanced computational technologies.

Today, this platform is utilized by the Company to discover and develop innovative products in the following areas (via subsidiaries or divisions): ag-chemicals, ag-biologicals, seed traits, integrated castor oil ag-solutions and human microbiome based therapeutics. Each subsidiary or division establishes its product pipeline and go-to-market, as demonstrated in its collaborations with world-leading companies such as BASF, Corteva, Bayer and ICL. For more information, please visit www.evogene.com

