Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Edison International (EIX) and Encourages EIX Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Edison International (NYSE:EIX) securities between February 23, 2016 and November 12, 2018 (the "Class Period"). Investors have until January 15, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the company failed to maintain electricity transmission and distribution networks in compliance with safety requirements and regulations promulgated under state law; (ii) consequently, the company was in violation of state law and regulations; (iii) the company's noncompliant electricity networks created a significantly heightened risk of wildfires in California; and (iv) as a result, the company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On November 8, 2018, a wildfire started in the town of Pulga, California, and subsequently incinerated the nearby town of Paradise, killing at least 42 people. On November 12, 2018, the California Public Utilities Commission ("CPUC") launched an investigation into Edison's subsidiary Southern California Edison Company in order to "assess the compliance of electrical facilities with applicable rules and regulations in fire-impacted areas."

If you purchased Edison securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning the Edison lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/eix/