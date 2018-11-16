Bragar Egel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Hortonworks, Esterline, and Imperva on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of Hortonworks, Inc., Esterline Technologies Corporation, and Imperva, Inc. Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.



Hortonworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDP)

Buyer: Cloudera, Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on October 3, 2018, Hortonworks stockholders will receive 1.305 shares of Cloudera for each share of Hortonworks common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Hortonworks and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Hortonworks investigation go to: https://bespc.com/hdp/.

Esterline Technologies Corporation (NYSE:ESL)

Buyer: TransDigm Group Incorporated

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on October 10, 2018 and valued at $4 billion, Esterline stockholders will receive $122.50 in cash for each share of Esterline common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Esterline and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Esterline investigation go to: https://bespc.com/esl/ .

Imperva, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPV)

Buyer: Thoma Bravo, LLC

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on October 10, 2018 and valued at $2.1 billion, Imperva stockholders will receive $55.75 in cash for each share of Imperva common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Imperva and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Imperva investigation go to: https://bespc.com/impv/ .

