CLASS ACTION UPDATE for SONS/RBBN and MDR: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Sonus Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONS) now Ribbon Communications, Inc. and trading as NASDAQ: RBBN

Class Period: January 8, 2015 - March 24, 2015

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 7, 2019

About the lawsuit: During the class period, Sonus Networks, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company would fall materially short of its $74 million revenue forecast; (2) defendants knew that unrealistic revenue and profitability forecasts remained aspirational and largely unreachable, a fact that senior sales personnel regularly communicated to Defendants; (3) a number of 2015 sales had been "pulled forward" to buoy sales numbers in Q4 2014, at management's express direction, and (4) the "backlog" of sales expected to be recognized in early 2015 was significantly lower than usual.

McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE:MDR)

Class Period: January 24, 2018 - October 30, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 15, 2019

About the lawsuit: McDermott International, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was facing strong headwinds and would fail to meet revenue and earnings estimates; (2) there were material problems with the integration of the CB&I business; (3) certain CB&I projects were reasonably likely to incur higher costs; (4) as a result, the fair value of these CB&I projects would be materially impacted; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

