First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Announces a 9% Dividend Increase

CHICAGO, Nov. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. ("First Midwest") (NASDAQ NGS: FMBI), the parent company of First Midwest Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors approved a 9% increase in the quarterly cash dividend on First Midwest's common stock to $0.12 per share. This quarterly cash dividend will be payable on January 8, 2019 to common stockholders of record on December 21, 2018 and will represent the 144th consecutive cash dividend paid by First Midwest since its inception in 1983.



"This increase to our quarterly cash dividend – our second increase this year and representing a 20% increase since the beginning of this year – continues to underscore our confidence in our company and our business strategy, as well as our ongoing commitment to provide value to our stockholders," said Michael L. Scudder, chairman, president and chief executive officer of First Midwest.

About First Midwest

First Midwest is a relationship-based financial institution and one of the largest independent publicly-traded bank holding companies based on assets headquartered in Chicago and the Midwest, with over $15 billion in assets and an additional $11 billion in trust assets under management. First Midwest's principal subsidiary, First Midwest Bank, and other affiliates provide a full range of commercial, treasury management, equipment leasing, retail, wealth management, private banking and trust products and services through locations in metropolitan Chicago, northwest Indiana, central and western Illinois, and eastern Iowa. First Midwest's common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol FMBI. First Midwest's website is www.firstmidwest.com .

Contact Information