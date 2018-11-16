SMTC Corporation Will Participate in the 11th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference to be Held in Los Angeles, CA on December 4-6, 2018

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTX), a global electronics manufacturing services provider, today announced that management will participate in the 11th Annual LD Micro Main Event investor conference being held at the Luxe Sunset Hotel, in Los Angeles, California on December 4-6, 2018.



SMTC Corporation's Chief Executive Officer, Ed Smith and Steve Waszak, the company's Chief Financial Officer, will be available for meetings on December 4th and attendees are encouraged to request a one on one meeting in advance of the conference through the LD meetings platform, or by contacting Peter Seltzberg, Investor Relations for SMTC Corp. In addition, a 30-minute group update will begin at 1:30 p.m. (Pacific Time) on December 4, 2018.

For those unable to attend, the group presentation is being broadcast over the internet with slides at https://ir.smtc.com/ir-calendar .

About SMTC Corporation

SMTC Corporation, founded in 1985, is a mid-size provider of end-to-end electronics manufacturing services (EMS) including PCBA production, systems integration and comprehensive testing services, enclosure fabrication, as well as product design, sustaining engineering and supply chain management services. SMTC manufacturing facilities span a broad footprint in the United States, China and Mexico. SMTC services extend over the entire electronic product life cycle from the development and introduction of new products through to the growth, maturity and end-of-life phases. SMTC offers fully integrated contract manufacturing services with a distinctive approach to global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and emerging technology companies primarily within industrial, networking and computing, power and energy and medical market segments. SMTC is a public company incorporated in Delaware with its shares traded on the Nasdaq National Market System under the symbol SMTX and was added to the Russell Microcap® Index in 2018. For further information on SMTC Corporation, please visit our website at www.smtc.com .

