SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MCHP ALNY JT HTHT SFIX CWH OZK FIT RYAAY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 16, 2018

Class Period: March 2, 2018 and August 9, 2018

Get additional information about MCHP: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/microchip-technology-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 26, 2018

Class Period: February 15, 2018 and September 12, 2018

Get additional information about ALNY: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/alnylam-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 24, 2018

Class Period: Pursuant and/or traceable to the initial public offering on or about November 16, 2017

Get additional information about JT: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/jianpu-technology-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 7, 2018

Class Period: May 14, 2018 and August 28, 2018

Get additional information about HTHT: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/huazhu-group-limited-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018

Class Period: June 8, 2018 and October 1, 2018

Get additional information about SFIX: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/stitch-fix-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 18, 2018

Class Period: March 8, 2017 and August 7, 2018

Get additional information about CWH: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/camping-world-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 26, 2018

Class Period: February 19, 2016 and October 18, 2018

Get additional information about OZK: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/bank-ozk-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Fitbit Inc. (NYSE:FIT)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 31, 2018

Class Period: August 2, 2016 and January 30, 2017

Get additional information about FIT: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/fitbit-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 9, 2019

Class Period: Purchasers of American Depositary Shares May 30, 2017 - September 28, 2018

Get additional information about RYAAY: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/ryanair-holdings-plc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

