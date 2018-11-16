Nanometrics Completes Acquisition of 4D Technology Corporation

The addition of Dynamic Interferometry® expands process control technology solutions

MILPITAS, Calif., Nov. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO), a leading provider of advanced process control systems, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of 4D Technology Corporation. 4D Technology's Dynamic Interferometry® solutions are used in a variety of industries to provide accurate shape and surface measurement data, which provides feedback to customers of optical quality, machine finish, and surface defectivity, to improve manufacturing yield and performance. The previously-announced acquisition agreement of October 29th was closed on November 15th, with Nanometrics acquiring all outstanding shares of 4D Technology Corporation.

"We are very pleased that the 4D Technology team is now part of Nanometrics," commented Dr. Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre, president and chief executive officer of Nanometrics. "The addition of 4D Technology adds unique technology to our portfolio, expanding our served market with new applications in the scientific research, aerospace, industrial and optics manufacturing markets."

The 4D Technology operation will continue in Tucson, Arizona, and the products will continue to be sold with the 4D Technology brand. The products, incorporating 4D Technology's Dynamic Interferometry solutions, have been established as reference tools for critical applications for surface shape and finish in demanding applications. 4D's customers will continue to recognize the 4D Technology products as part of a broader Nanometrics portfolio.

About Nanometrics

Nanometrics is a leading provider of advanced, high-performance process control metrology and inspection solutions used primarily in the semiconductor manufacturing industry, as well as in the fabrication of other solid-state devices and components in the optoelectronic, LED and storage industries, and more recently in the industrial, aerospace and scientific research markets. Nanometrics' process control solutions include automated and integrated metrology systems as well as software and analytics that measure and monitor key elements of device performance and yield, such as critical dimensions, device structures, surface shape and profile, overall topography and various thin film properties, including three-dimensional features and film thickness, as well as the optical, electrical and material properties of various substrates, devices and components. Nanometrics' solutions enable advanced process control for device manufacturers, providing improved device yield at reduced manufacturing cycle time, supporting the accelerated product life cycles in the semiconductor and other advanced markets. The company maintains its headquarters in Milpitas, California, with sales and service offices worldwide. Nanometrics is traded on Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol NANO. Nanometrics' website is http://www.nanometrics.com.

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release regarding the benefits that Nanometrics expects it will realize from its acquisition of 4D Technology Corporation are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in this release. Although Nanometrics believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from these expectations due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to: Nanometrics' inability to integrate 4D Technology, ship products as scheduled or achieve customer acceptance of new products; shifts in the timing of customer orders and product shipments; and general economic conditions. For additional information and considerations regarding the risks faced by Nanometrics that could cause actual results to differ materially, see its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 26, 2018 including under the caption "Risk Factors," as well as other periodic reports filed with the SEC from time to time. Nanometrics disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

