ICE District Celebrates Topping Off of the Tallest Tower Outside of Toronto

Globe Newswire  
November 16, 2018 9:00am   Comments
Share:

ICE District officially tops off Stantec Tower from the highest vantage point in the city

EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

     
WHAT:   Please join us atop the highest tower outside of Toronto as ICE District
    celebrates the final topping off of Stantec Tower. Attendees will be taken to the
    60th floor for the event to share in the excitement and experience the highest
    vantage point media have been in the city, to date.
     
WHO:   Glen Scott, President, Katz Group Real Estate
    Gord Johnston, President and CEO, Stantec
    Mohinder Banga, Ward 12 Councillor, City of Edmonton
     
WHEN:   Friday, November 16, 2018
    Stantec Tower Arrival Time: 10:00 a.m. MT (please arrive on time to receive
    PPE gear)
    Press Conference Begins: 11:00 a.m. MT
     
WHERE:   Stantec Tower Lobby – 10220 103 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5J 0Y9
     
    Attendees are asked to register in Stantec Tower lobby and will be required to
    wear full PPE gear prior to being escorted to the 60th floor.
     
PARKING:   Ample parking options are available in nearby parking lots. Recommended
    parking is in the Stantec Tower parkade.
     
ATTIRE:   Please note the event is taking place at an active construction site. PPE hard
    hats, vests and boots will be provided if needed upon arrival at Stantec Tower.
    Please dress appropriately – pants only and long-sleeved shirts (no skirts or
    dresses). Steel toe boots are required for this event.
     
RSVP:   RSVP is required to attend. Please RSVP by Wednesday, November 14, 2018.
     

For more information, please contact:
Shauna MacDonald
T: 780-508-5099
C: 403-585-4570
media@icedistrictproperties.com

